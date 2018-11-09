Tuktamysheva leads women’s short program at NHK Trophy

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva led after the women’s short program at the NHK Trophy on Friday.

Tuktamysheva received 76.17 points for her routine that included a triple axel and a triple lutz.

Satoko Miyahara was 0.09 points behind, and fellow Japanese Mai Mihara was third with 70.38 points.

The free skate is on Saturday.

Shoma Uno of Japan finished first in the men’s short program despite falling during a combination jump.

The Pyeongchang Olympics silver medalist received 92.49 points, 1.12 ahead of defending champion Sergei Voronov of Russia.

Uno landed his opening jump, a quadruple flip, but fell during a combination after over-rotating on a quadruple toe loop.

Voronov landed all of his jumps to finish ahead of compatriot Dmitri Aliev, who scored 81.16.

Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert of Russia were first after the pairs short program with a season-best 73.48 points.

Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China were second with 70.66, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada third with 67.70.

Many of the skaters in this weekend’s fourth Grand Prix event are aiming to qualify for the Dec. 6-9 Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, Canada.