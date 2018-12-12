Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, whose first season on the job ended after just 13 games amid a sharp decline in production by the offense over the past six weeks.

Quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski was made interim offensive coordinator on Tuesday morning, following a 21-7 loss at Seattle on Monday night. Stefanski will take over the play-calling duty from DeFilippo, whose work with new quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t materialize into consistent success.

The Vikings (6-6-1) have been held to under 300 total yards in four of their past five games.

BASEBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) — All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, is subject to a successful physical.

The 32-year-old McCutchen was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013.

—By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Troy Tulowitzki has been released by the Toronto Blue Jays, who owe the oft-injured shortstop $38 million for the remaining two years of his contract.

Now 34, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017. He was limited that year to 66 games because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton have agreed to a $5.25 million contract for next season that includes up to $1 million in incentives.

The Royals hope that spacious Kauffman Stadium will allow Hamilton to better use his speed than the bandbox of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where he spent his first six seasons with the Reds.

His deal, announced Tuesday, includes a mutual option for 2020.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jayson Stark, acclaimed for mixing humor with impeccable knowledge during more than four decades of commentary, has won the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing. He will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 19-22 in Cooperstown, New York.

The 67-year-old received 270 of 463 votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America with at least 10 consecutive years in the organization.

COLLEGE ADMINISTRATION

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired NBA G League President Malcolm Turner as its new athletic director, going with a business executive over candidates with experience in college athletic administration for the Southeastern Conference’s only private university.

Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos says athletic directors were among the diverse candidates Vanderbilt considered. Zeppos says Turner didn’t come up through college athletics but believes Turner is a great fit for the Commodores.

He will start Feb. 1 and replace David Williams, the first African-American athletic director in the SEC to cap a search that started in September.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has extended the contract of football coach Steve Addazio through 2022.

Athletic Director Martin Jarmond made the announcement on Tuesday.

Addazio led the Eagles to a 7-2 record and a No. 17 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 before losses in their last three regular-season games. They are scheduled to play Boise State in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26.

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Former Utah State coach Gary Andersen has returned to the Aggies.

Andersen previously was Utah State’s coach from 2009 to 2012. He replaces Matt Wells, who had taken over the Aggies after Andersen’s first stint with the team. Wells was named head coach at Texas Tech last month.

Andersen was introduced as Utah State’s new coach at a news conference Tuesday.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy report states that ex-Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died of a blood clot that lodged in an artery in his lungs.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a report released Tuesday that the 22-year-old Fuller died from a “Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis.”

Pulmonary thromboembolism is when a clot breaks off in one part of your body and gets stuck in an artery in your lungs.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have claimed goalie Chad Johnson off waivers from St. Louis.

The Ducks announced the move shortly before revealing Tuesday that backup goalie Ryan Miller will be out for about six weeks with a sprained knee ligament.

Anaheim also says forward Rickard Rakell is out indefinitely with a sprained ankle. The club doesn’t know when he will return.

SOCCER

FC Cincinnati acquired striker Kei Kamara from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS expansion draft and then immediately dealt him to the Colorado Rapids for a 2019 international slot.

Cincinnati selected four other players in the expansion draft Tuesday: forward Darren Mattocks from D.C. United, midfielder Roland Lamah from FC Dallas, midfielder Eric Alexander from the Houston Dynamo and defender Hasan Ndam from the New York Red Bulls.

The team also acquired left back Greg Garza from MLS Cup champion Atlanta United for $450,000 in allocation money.

TENNIS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tennis broadcaster and coach Justin Gimelstob faces a felony assault charge following his Halloween night arrest for allegedly attacking a former friend in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old former pro player is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Gimelstob’s attorney, Shawn Holley, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to an email and call seeking comment.

Gimelstob was arrested on suspicion of attacking Randall Kaplan from behind as they trick-or-treated with their kids on the evening of Oct. 31. Kaplan said Gimelstob struck him multiple times and threatened to kill him.

SWIMMING

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The men’s 4-x-100-meter freestyle relay team from the United States set a world record Tuesday in winning gold at the world short-course swimming championships.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who set an American record on the first leg, gold medalist Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and gold medalist Ryan Held had a time of 3 minutes, 03.03 seconds, beating the old mark also held by the U.S. of 3:03.30 set in December 2009.

LAW

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The city of Oakland has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit trying to recover damages for the Raiders‘ upcoming move to Las Vegas.

The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the Raiders, the NFL and the other 31 clubs seeks lost revenue, money Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs. The suit does not ask the court to prevent the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas but asks for damages that will help pay off the approximately $80 million in debt remaining from renovations on the Coliseum.

The city says the defendants violated federal antitrust laws and the league violated its own relocation policies when the teams voted in March 2017 to approve the Raiders’ decision to move to Las Vegas.