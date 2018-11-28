Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have claimed Reuben Foster off waivers after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest.

The Redskins announced the move Tuesday in a statement acknowledging they “fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben.”

They say Foster will have to go through the full legal process, investigation and potential discipline from the NFL and meetings with team counselors before he’ll have the opportunity to play in a game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mack Brown is North Carolina’s new football coach in a second stint with the Tar Heels.

The school officially announced the move in a news release Tuesday morning. Financial and contract terms were not immediately available, though the school has scheduled a news conference for later Tuesday with Brown, athletic director Bubba Cunningham and Chancellor Carol Folt.

Brown replaces Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after seven seasons.

The 67-year-old Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97, with his last two teams finishing in the top 10 nationally. He went on to spend 16 seasons at Texas, where he won the national championship for 2005.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky has hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton as its new football coach.

The 41-year-old Helton is returning to the program where he led one of the nation’s top offenses in 2014 and ’15.

WKU enjoyed a highly successful stretch with Helton running the offense under Jeff Brohm, now at Purdue.

The ‘Toppers went 12-2 and won the Conference USA championship in 2015 with record-breaking quarterback Brandon Doughty and finished No. 24 in the Top 25. He spent last season with the Volunteers and has worked under his brother, Clay Helton, at USC.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will put in place new procedures for vetting political contributions after giving $5,000 to Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican senator from Mississippi, and then asking for the money back following her controversial remarks.

MLB’s political action committee donated $472,500 from the start of 2017 through this Oct. 17, according to Federal Election Commission records. Among the distributions were two $2,500 contributions to Hyde-Smith’s Senate campaign on June 26 and Sept. 24 this year.

MLB intends to have its legislative affairs committee discuss new procedures before making any decisions.

NEW YORK (AP) — MGM Resorts has made its third deal in four months with a major U.S. sports league, becoming Major League Baseball’s official gaming partner in the U.S. and Japan.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that MGM will become an MLB-authorized gaming operator and will promote itself with teams and on the MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB At Bat app.

MGM in August became the exclusive official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA, and the first official sports betting partner of the NHL last month.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving the Cleveland Indians after eight seasons.

The 30-year-old can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances under the deal announced Tuesday: $250,000 each for 250, 300, 350 and 400, and $500,000 apiece for 450, 500, 550 and 600.

Chisenhall hit .321 in 29 games and 84 at-bats during an injury-shortened 2018 season, when he earned $5,587,500.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew says heralded freshman guard Darius Garland will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his left knee last week.

Drew said Tuesday in a university release that Garland has undergone season-ending surgery “and will be better than ever when he returns.”

Garland played five games for Vanderbilt and was averaging 16.2 points to lead the Commodores and rank sixth in the Southeastern Conference. He hurt his knee Friday in a 77-75 loss to Kent State.

The 6-foot-2 freshman was the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

SOCCER

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — The postponed Copa Libertadores final was deemed too violent to remain in Argentina and will be played elsewhere.

Where was still to be determined by South American organizer CONMEBOL, which decided on Tuesday to stage the second leg on Dec. 8 or 9.

The decision has yet to be validated by the soccer body’s disciplinary committee. It may yet be played behind closed doors, too.

Paraguay, Brazil, the United States and Italy have offered to hold the highly anticipated derby between Buenos Aires archrivals Boca Juniors and River Plate. The first leg finished 1-1.

The two-week delay gives time for Boca players to recover from injuries suffered when their bus was attacked on Saturday en route to the final at River Plate’s stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Players in the second tier of U.S. men’s soccer leagues have formed a union for collective bargaining.

The United Soccer League said Tuesday its USL Championship clubs have recognized the USL Players Association as their players’ exclusive bargaining representative.

USL Chief Executive Officer Alec Papadakis says “in many ways, this is simply the next, natural step in the evolution of building a great and enduring professional soccer league.”

TENNIS

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Galbraith is the new board chairman and president of the U.S. Tennis Association.

The USTA announced the election of Galbraith on Tuesday. He succeeds Katrina Adams, who served an unprecedented two consecutive terms.

Adams was the first African-American and first former professional tennis player to serve as USTA president. Adams will serve the next two years as immediate past president.

AUTO RACING

BERLIN (AP) — After winning the European Formula 3 championship, Mick Schumacher is making the step up to Formula 2 with the Prema Racing team.

The 19-year-old Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, claimed eight wins, seven pole positions, and 14 podium finishes as he won the overall F3 title in October.

Prema Racing said on Tuesday his move to F2 “represented the next natural step.”

Schumacher, who joined the team in 2016, has worked his way up from F4.

SPORTS TELEVISION

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiger Woods has signed a deal with Discovery, Inc., that will offer behind-the-scenes access on GOLFTV, the PGA Tour’s new global streaming partner.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

GOLFTV is the brand name for Discovery’s on-demand video streaming service that starts next year. It plans to collaborate with Woods on wide range of programming designed to give viewers a closer look into Woods’ practice routines, life on the tour and some instruction.