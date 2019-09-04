Tuesday Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL

SHANGHAI (AP) — Khris Middleton’s two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime saved the United States from what would have been a shocking loss, and the two-time defending champion Americans somehow rallied to beat Turkey 93-92 in a World Cup Group E game on Tuesday night.

Turkey went 0 for 4 from the foul line within a span of nine-tenths of a second, the last two misses coming from Cedi Osman with 8.2 seconds left. Middleton went to the rim on the ensuing possession, got fouled and made both shots.

Turkey had a chance at the end, but Ersan Ilyasova’s jumper was off the mark and the Americans escaped.

The Americans have now won 21 consecutive World Cup games, extending the record for any nation at FIBA’s signature event.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer gave away a lead against a guy he’d never lost to and was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the U.S. Open quarterfinals before a stunned crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 38-year-old Federer took a rare-for-him medical timeout after the fourth set, leaving the court with a trainer. Federer’s upper back and neck gave him trouble.

When play resumed after a break of nearly 10 minutes, Federer’s form never picked up. He finished with 61 unforced errors, 33 on the forehand side.

Federer had been 7-0 against Dimitrov, taking 16 of their previous 18 sets.

Federer would have been the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 at Flushing Meadows in 1991. He also was trying to add to his totals of five U.S. Open championships and 20 major trophies in all.

Instead, Dimitrov advanced to his third major semifinal, first in New York. He will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Serena Williams was not troubled one bit by the right ankle she rolled in her previous match. Didn’t get much resistance from her opponent, either.

Looking as dominant as can be, Williams moved just fine and powered her way into the U.S. Open semifinals by overwhelming 18th-seeded Wang Qiang of China 6-1, 6-0 in a mere 44 minutes to move closer to a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.

NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Jared Goff has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2024 season.

The Rams confirmed the agreement Tuesday night. The team didn’t disclose contract terms.

Goff is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky rookie season, Goff has become a two-time Pro Bowl selection under coach Sean McVay over the past two years.

Goff has passed for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 31 regular-season games as McVay’s starter. He also led the Rams to two playoff victories before the Super Bowl, where he struggled in a 19-for-38 performance for 229 yards in Los Angeles’ 13-3 loss.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president.

Elhai is in his 20th year with the franchise and spent the last five as the Jets’ senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel. He takes over for Neil Glat, who stepped down last Friday and will be a senior adviser with the team.

The Jets also announced Tuesday that Brian Friedman has become executive vice president and chief operating officer. Friedman is in his 11th year with the team and most recently was a senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Elhai will report to chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and oversee the Jets’ business operations. He’ll also work closely with coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas to integrate football and business operations.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University officials say freshman wide receiver Eddie Cruz has died in an apparent drowning.

Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a New Mexico State Police dive team was called out to Bill Evans Lake north of Silver City around 3 p.m. Monday after calls about a possible drowning.

Divers recovered a man’s body about 4½ hours later.

Sheriff’s officials say the incident remains under investigation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico spokesman says the team has not yet reached the point of making coaching decisions for the Lobos’ Sept. 14 game against Notre Dame.

Coach Bob Davie, who is 64, had a “serious medical incident” Saturday following New Mexico’s season-opening victory against Sam Houston State.

He said in a statement Sunday that he expects to fully recover. He thanked the UNM Hospital staff who treated him at a “critical time.”

The nature of his medical episode remained unclear Tuesday.

New Mexico spokesman Frank Mercogliano says the team is “not to the point” of making decisions about the game next week at Notre Dame.

HOCKEY

DETROIT (AP) — Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account, saying he would be taking a new role within the organization. Kronwall played 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.

Kronwall had three goals and 24 assists in 79 games last season.

GYMNASTICS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead.

She said in a tweet Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families.

Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting.

Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party.

Three men were killed when gunfire broke out during a fight and two others were wounded.

SOCCER

Flashed on big screens and projected onto landmarks worldwide, the 2022 Qatar World Cup logo was revealed Tuesday with a design that reflects both the tournament’s compact infrastructure and winter schedule.

Using the colors of the Qatari flag, the white emblem is set against a maroon background and it finally provides an image for soccer’s most controversial tournament beyond construction sites.

It was inspired by the contours of the World Cup trophy with the unbroken loop depicting a figure of eight — the number of stadiums built for the Middle East’s first World Cup in the tiny Persian Gulf nation.

FIFA said the design also draws “inspiration from a traditional woolen shawl,” a winter garment reflecting the World Cup being played in November and December 2022 to avoid the fierce summer heat in June and July when the tournament is usually played.