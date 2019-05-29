Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal with troubled guard Richie Incognito.

Incognito’s agent, Ken Sarnoff, confirmed the deal on Twitter. He congratulated his client for his return to the NFL after sitting out last season in retirement.

The 35-year-old Incognito has played 11 years in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl four times. He immediately becomes the leading contender to start at left guard in Oakland.

But he has also been suspended for bullying former Miami teammate Jonathan Martin, allegedly made racist slurs to an opponent during a playoff game in January 2018 and has had two run-ins with police since he retired following the 2017 season.

Incognito pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct in Scottsdale, Arizona, after being accused of threatening employees at a funeral home where his father’s body was being held.

Incognito could face suspension from the NFL over those incidents.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. have ended their contract stalemate with the team bumping the cornerback’s pay in 2019 from about $8 million to $12 million, which is $1 million more than the team’s new cornerback, free agent Kareem Jackson is making.

Harris skipped the first two months of the team’s offseason workouts while angling for a pay raise and working out with his personal trainer in Dallas.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is engaged to his girlfriend, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai.

Both tweeted word of their engagement Sunday with photos showing Watt down on one knee before Ohai along a waterfront and rocky coast with a beautiful sunset.

Ohai plays for the Houston Dash.

BASEBALL

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino a day earlier.

Herrera was arrested Monday night on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Police say they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman “with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck,” which they said were caused by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend.

The 27-year-old, whose full name is David Odúbel Herrera, was released on a summons pending a municipal court date on June 17.

NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant is traveling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals, leaving open the chance he could be ready to return from a strained right calf in time for Game 2.

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP who has missed the past five games since getting hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night. As of Monday, he had yet to do any full-speed work on the court.

NHL

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers hired NHL veteran Dave Tippett as their next head coach Tuesday, the first big move for new general manager Ken Holland.

Tippett, who had been working as a senior adviser to Seattle’s new NHL team since June 2018, becomes the Oilers’ ninth coach in the past 11 years. He is tasked with helping a team that has missed the playoffs 12 of the past 13 seasons and reached the postseason just once during the four-year career of star Connor McDavid.

Holland, the longtime former Detroit Red Wings GM, announced earlier this month that interim coach Ken Hitchcock would not be back.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Southeastern Conference hired international accounting firm Deloitte to conduct a review of its football officiating.

Commissioner Greg Sankey says the move was a reaction in part to the often opinionated view of referees by the public and media. He says the SEC was not responding to a particular problem. He says the conference needs to be transparent when mistakes are made, but cannot be silent while officials face unjust criticism.

The results were being shared with coaches, administrators and university presidents at this week’s SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida. They will not be released to the public.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State coach Herm Edwards’ staff as a special adviser.

The school announced the hiring on Tuesday. Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Bengals and is the franchise’s all-time wins leader with 131. He led Cincinnati to seven playoff appearances, including five straight from 2011-15, and four division titles.

The Bengals fired Lewis following a 6-10 season in 2018.

INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Guard R.J. Hampton, a top U.S. prospect, has decided to forego his college eligibility to sign with the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League.

The 18-year-old Hampton, who is a possible top 10 selection in the 2020 NBA draft, turned down offers from several top colleges, including Kansas, to sign with the Auckland-based team. The 2019-20 NBL season, which features eight teams from Australia and the New Zealand side, begins in October.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has acknowledged making “some mistakes” when he refused to speak with school officials in March regarding a leaked FBI wiretap transcript that raised questions about whether he committed recruiting violations.

Wade spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since March 7, the day before he was suspended indefinitely by the university. He answered questions wearing a purple LSU wind-breaker during the opening day of the Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting.

SOCCER

Neymar had to cut short his first full training session with Brazil ahead of the Copa America after the striker appeared to feel pain in his left knee.

The 27-year-old Neymar left the field in the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday alongside doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. Brazil’s football confederation said Neymar had felt “discomfort” in his knee and was being evaluated by the medical staff.

It was another setback for Brazil’s biggest star, who has only played four matches with Paris Saint-Germain since he returned from a broken metatarsal in his right foot on April 27.

SPORTS MEDIA

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated magazine has been sold for $110 million to a company that specializes in managing fashion, entertainment and sports brands, including marketing rights to Shaquille O’Neal and Muhammad Ali.

The seller, Meredith Corp., will continue running the print edition and the website SI.com for at least two years under a licensing deal. Its editor and publisher are staying on, and the magazine will have editorial independence.

It’s not clear what will happen after two years.

SPORTS MEMORABILIA

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — A Honus Wagner baseball card has been sold privately for $1.2 million.

SCP Auctions in Southern California says the 1909-11 T206 card was graded in Good 2 condition on a scale of 1 to 10 by Professional Sports Authenticator. The auction house says this example of the Wagner card sold twice before at auction, garnering $657,250 in 2014 and $776,750 in 2016.

SCP Auctions president David Kohler says it’s “a truly remarkable amount” for a card rated as Good 2 condition. He says it’s “only a matter of time” before any graded card in even lower condition will bring $1 million.

Wagner, a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the turn of the 20th century.