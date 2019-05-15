Tuesday Sports in Brief

NBA

CHICAGO (AP) — New Orleans has bucked the odds and won the NBA draft lottery, and now will have the first chance at choosing Zion Williamson next month.

The Pelicans won the lottery for the first time since 2012, when they chose Anthony Davis. And the lottery win comes after a season when Davis wanted a trade — something that might not seem so appealing to him now, not with Williamson likely coming to New Orleans.

Memphis will choose second, New York third and the Los Angeles Lakers will pick fourth.

Williamson says he has never been to New Orleans. That might soon change.

BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice to become the third-youngest player to hit his first two major league homers in the same game, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 Tuesday night.

Guerrero, who finished with three hits and four RBIs, became the youngest in franchise history to go deep.

The 20-year-old Guerrero homered in the first inning against Giants opener Nick Vincent (0-2), his first in 14 big league games. His drive to straightaway center was measured at 111.3 mph and traveled an estimated 438 feet.

The Toronto slugger had a hard-hit single in the second then added an even more impressive blast in the sixth off Reyes Moronta, a three-run drive estimated at 451 feet.

The only players younger than Guerrero to hit their first two home runs in the same game are Brian McCall in 1962 (19 years, 248 days) and Manny Machado in 2012 (20 years, 35 days).

Two-sport star Danny Ainge was the youngest Blue Jays player to homer, doing so on June 2, 1979 at 20 years, 77 days old. Guerrero is younger by 18 days.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball following his arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Urias was taken into custody Monday night in the parking lot of a shopping mall, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said. No details were released.

MLB subsequently placed the left-hander on administrative leave while it looks into his arrest. The leave was effective Tuesday and can last up to seven days. In previous MLB investigations, the length of the administrative leave has frequently been extended while the probe continues.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have acquired veteran slugger Kendrys Morales from the Oakland Athletics.

New York is also getting cash from Oakland and will send a player to be named or cash in the deal announced by the teams Tuesday night.

The A’s acquired Morales from Toronto on March 27, and the 13-year major league veteran appeared in 34 games. The switch-hitter batted .204 with one homer and seven RBIs before being designated for assignment Monday.

The Yankees added Morales a day after putting Miguel Andújar back on the injured list with a small labrum tear in his right shoulder.

HOCKEY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ralph Krueger is returning to North America to coach the Buffalo Sabres in a bid to turn around the once-proud franchise in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the Sabres have hired Krueger as coach. The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring. Canada’s SportsNet.ca first reported the move.

The 59-year-old Krueger previously coached the Edmonton Oilers during the NHL’s lockout-shortened season in 2012-13. He was fired by the team via Skype after the youth-laden Oilers finished 19-22-7.

—By AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow.

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan has signed a six-year contract extension through 2024-25.

Since the Toronto native took on the role with the team in April 2014 — the beginning of the so-called “Shana-Plan” — the Leafs bottomed out in the standings before a resurgence that has seen the franchise make the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

Under Shanahan’s watch, Toronto hired Kyle Dubas as an assistant general manager in 2014 before adding head coach Mike Babcock and GM Lou Lamoriello in 2015.

TENNIS

ROME (AP) — Serena Williams withdrew from the Italian Open on Tuesday ahead of her second-round match against sister Venus because of a previously injured left knee.

Tournament organizers made the announcement a day after Serena opened her clay-court season with a straight-sets win over Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson.

The next tournament on Serena’s schedule is Roland Garros, which starts in less than two weeks.

It’s the third straight event that the 37-year-old Serena has exited from due to physical problems.

GOLF

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy will likely go to the 2020 Olympics and represent Ireland.

The 30-year-old from Northern Ireland disclosed his decision Tuesday, two days before the start of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy skipped the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 in part because he felt the Olympics were forcing him to decide whether he would represent the United Kingdom or Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.

WNBA

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes had surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor in his digestive tract.

Hughes will miss Seattle’s two preseason games. The team provided no timetable for his return. Assistant coach Gary Kloppenburg will take over head coaching duties in Hughes’ absence.

Hughes revealed the cancer diagnosis on April 19. The tumor was discovered after he underwent an emergency appendectomy.

NCAA

The NCAA is looking at how its rules can be modified to allow college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced Tuesday that Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will head a new working group on the topic.

The NCAA said a final report from the working group is due to the Board of Governors in October.

NCAA rules forbid athletes in most circumstances from receiving benefits or compensation for their names, images and likenesses from a school or outside source.

SOCCER

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Revolution have hired five-time MLS Cup winner and former U.S. national coach Bruce Arena as its coach and sports director.

Arena succeeds Brad Friedel, who was fired as coach last week, and Michael Burns, the general manager who was dismissed Monday. New England is 3-8-2 and is last in the Eastern Conference. Arena is the eighth coach in club history.

The 67-year-old Arena has coached 14 seasons in Major League Soccer, with a record of 202-121-89 with the New York Red Bulls, D.C. United and L.A. Galaxy. He won titles with D.C. United in 1996 and 1997 and with the Galaxy in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Gio Reyna scored on a free kick for his sixth goal of the tournament, and the United States beat Canada 4-0 Tuesday night to reach the final of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

Bryang Kayo put the U.S. ahead in the 47th minute. Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, was fouled by Simon Colyn just outside the penalty area and converted his free kick in the 63rd.

Ricardo Pepi added goals in the 78th and 82nd minutes, giving him three goals in the tournament. Gianluca Busio assisted on three goals.

The Americans play Mexico in Thursday’s final.

SPORTS DOPING

MONTREAL (AP) — Polish Sports Minister Witold Banka is the choice to be the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Banks defeated Marcos Diaz of the Dominican Republic in a meeting Tuesday of government representatives, who were choosing a successor to Craig Reedie to lead the drug-fighting body.

Banks entered as Europe’s nominee over Linda Helleland, the Norwegian member of the WADA executive committee who had been a vocal critic of the agency’s response to the Russian doping scandal.

AWARDS

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Dick Ebersol has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which is presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Ebersol once was described as “the most powerful figure ever in sports TV.” The longtime head of NBC Sports will be honored during the 2019 enshrinement week in August when Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

COURTS

BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California soccer coach pleaded guilty Tuesday to allegations that she created fake athletic profiles for the children of wealthy parents in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Laura Janke had initially pleaded not guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit racketeering in March. She pleaded guilty Tuesday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Janke has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and could be called to testify against others. She’s also agreed to pay a nearly $135,000 forfeiture judgment, which prosecutors said equals the amount she benefited from the scheme.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash last year are suing Tiger Woods. They blame the golfer and his girlfriend for allowing their son to drive home from their Florida restaurant while intoxicated.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday says Nicholas F. Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the Dec. 10 car crash.

Immesberger worked at The Woods restaurant in Jupiter that Woods owns. His girlfriend, Erica Herman, is general manager.

The lawsuit says Herman recruited Immesberger as a bartender despite knowing that he was an alcoholic. It alleges that the restaurant’s employees, managers and owners allowed the 24-year-old man to drive after being over-served alcohol.

DENTON, Texas (AP) — An attorney for John Wetteland says the former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher is “completely shocked” and innocent of charges accusing him of child sex abuse.

Attorney Derek Adame commented Monday after Wetteland attended an arraignment hearing in Denton County, Texas. Wetteland and his wife didn’t speak to reporters.

Adame says the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is staying strong in the face of the charges accusing him of child sex abuse for two years starting in 2004 when the alleged victim was 4.

OBITUARY

Harold Lederman, who judged fights for more than a half century and was a mainstay of HBO’s boxing telecasts, has died at the age of 79.

Lederman, a pharmacist by trade, became widely known as the unofficial scorer for HBO on some of the biggest fights of the times. He was a member of the broadcast team for HBO from 1986 until recently when the cable network stopped showing the sport.

Before joining HBO, Lederman was a ringside judge in the New York and New Jersey area, scoring major fights like Muhammad Ali-Ken Norton and Michael Spinks-Gerry Cooney.