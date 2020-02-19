Tuesday Sports in Brief

MLB

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred apologized Tuesday for what he called a disrespectful reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.”

Even before being asked about it, Manfred said he made a mistake with those comments while trying to deliver a rhetorical point in an interview two days earlier.

“I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for it,” Manfred said. “There’s no excuse for it. … It was a mistake to say what I said.”

MLB players, already upset with Manfred’s handling of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and some of his comments in trying to explain it, became further infuriated by his “piece of metal” comment during a lengthy interview with ESPN on Sunday, the same day he spoke in Florida.

Even NBA superstar LeBron James joined the anti-Astros chorus, voicing his anger on social media Tuesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league players could be punished for future sign-stealing violations in the wake of the Houston Astros’ scandal that only resulted in discipline for managers, coaches and executives.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark both said Tuesday that MLB and the players’ association are discussing potential rules changes regarding sign stealing and technology.

“Written proposals have been exchanged, and we have made it clear to MLB that no issue is off the table, including player discipline,” Clark said in a statement.

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were banned for one season by Manfred and subsequently fired by the team last month after MLB released the findings of its investigation into the Astros. Former bench coach Alex Cora is expected to be disciplined when baseball announces the results of its probe into the Boston Red Sox, who cut ties with Cora as manager due to his involvement with Houston’s illegal sign stealing in 2017 and 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is stepping to the plate for ballplayers furious over baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s handling of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scam.

The four-time NBA MVP and star with the Los Angeles Lakers unleashed in two tweets Tuesday, echoing calls for harsher punishments made by baseball stars Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, among others.

“Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be … irate!” James tweeted. “I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports!”

NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Drew Brees‘ record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season — and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints.

The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.

“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it,” Brees wrote in his announcement. “Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal who built one of the most successful NFL teams in the game’s history.

DeBartolo, who owned the San Francisco 49ers during their 1980s-1990s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony when he paid $400,000 to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards in exchange for a riverboat gambling license.

The White House announced the surprise decision to reporters on Tuesday, with NFL greats Jerry Rice, Jim Brown, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley in attendance.

DeBartolo, whose San Francisco 49ers won five Super Bowls under his leadership, stepped down as owner in 1997 after two Louisiana newspapers reported he would be indicted for gambling fraud.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team.

Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Panthers.

The 34-year-old Olsen chose the Seahawks after visiting with the Buffalo Bills and former coach Ron Rivera, now with the Washington Redskins.

—By AP Sports Writer Steve Reed.

NBA

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein will end a rough season by stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

The former Michigan coach, who was a surprising hire by the Cavs last year because of his age (67) and lack of any pro experience, is expected to say goodbye to staff and players Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break, ESPN.com reported, citing anonymous league sources.

Beilein signed a five-year contract — the final year was a club option — in May. ESPN said he and the Cavs negotiated a financial settlement that will pay him a portion of the remaining money on his 2019-20 contract.

Cleveland is just 14-40 — the worst record in the Eastern Conference — and Beilein struggled to gain his players’ confidence or respect while the losses piled up.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving won’t play in the Brooklyn Nets’ first game after the All-Star break because of more trouble with his right shoulder that sidelined him earlier this season.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Tuesday that Irving would see a specialist this week and that he would have more information on the guard’s availability afterward.

Irving missed 26 games during his first season in Brooklyn with an impingement. He got a cortisone shot in December instead of having arthroscopic surgery, though acknowledged that surgery might still be necessary.

Irving has been sidelined recently with a sprained right knee.

NHL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement Tuesday that he is “on the road to recovery.”

Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed during the first period of a game Feb. 11 after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California, where he had been hospitalized until returning to St. Louis on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the Blues, Bouwmeester thanked team trainers for both the Blues and Ducks, along with first responders and the medical staff at UCI Medical Center.

NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver Tuesday, about 20 hours after Newman’s car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames.

Everyone watching feared the worst Monday night and had to wait nearly two hours to learn that Newman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. The latest update was more good news for the 42-year driver and 2008 Daytona 500 champion.

SOCCER

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna became the youngest American-born player to appear in the Champions League and assisted on the go-ahead goal, helping Dortmund beat Paris-Saint Germain 2-1 Tuesday night in the first leg of the round of 16.

The 17-year-old son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna entered in the 67th minute with the score at 0-0.

Dortmund scored two minutes later, but Neymar equalized in the 75th. An assist from Reyna contributed to Erling Haaland’s second goal of the match in the 77th. Reyna received the ball at midfield on a quick counterattack, took two touches as he burst into space and fed Haaland at the top of the arc for the winner.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans was forced out after an investigation by Major League Soccer found he’d used a racial slur in the locker room and made other troubling comments.

Jans resigned under late Monday after the team notified him he couldn’t continue as coach. Jans had been suspended pending the investigation, which was prompted by a complaint from the MLS Players Association.

“The pattern of conduct of the former FC Cincinnati coach fell far short of acceptable standards, and created an untenable and unfair working environment for our players,” Bob Foose, the executive director of the players’ association, said in a statement Tuesday.