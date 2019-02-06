Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

BOSTON (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have taken a victory lap through Boston to celebrate their Super Bowl victory

Hundreds of thousands of cheering fans packed the streets to watch the New England Patriots roll through downtown, celebrating their sixth NFL championship.

Organizers expected as many as 1 million people to turn out for Tuesday’s parade.

Security was tight, and police took away several fans who appeared intoxicated, including one man on a stretcher.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is free on bond after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

In a statement, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the former Texas Longhorns star was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Missouri City area of suburban Houston. The six-year NFL veteran, who lists a Missouri City address as his residence, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and released after posting a $500 cash bond.

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arraigned Tuesday from a psychiatric ward on charges accusing him of punching a New York City police officer after he was taken to a precinct house for failing to pay a taxi fare.

Bates, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstruction of governmental administration.

Bates has been hospitalized since his Jan. 26 arrest and was arraigned via a video hookup.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets released offensive lineman Spencer Long on Tuesday, saving the team almost $6.5 million on next season’s salary cap.

Long was due a $3 million roster bonus that would have become guaranteed Wednesday if he remained with the team. The Jets opted instead to cut him after he struggled with injuries and consistency at center before moving to left guard.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released cornerback Robert Alford, a second-round pick in 2013 who had 10 career interceptions but none this season.

The move, announced by the team on Tuesday night, could clear the way for Isaiah Oliver, a 2018 second-round pick, to start. As a rookie, Oliver cut into Alford’s playing time.

Alford signed a four-year, $38 million contract extension after the 2016 season. His release will clear $7.9 million in cap space for the 2019 season.

NBA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards say point guard John Wall will be sidelined for more than another year because he ruptured his left Achilles tendon while slipping and falling at home.

The team said Tuesday that Wall’s surgery has not been scheduled. He is expected to be able to return to full basketball activities about a year after the operation.

The rupture was discovered by a team doctor during a procedure to clean out an infection that developed after surgery on Wall’s left heel in January.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Orlando Magic reserve center Mo Bamba will be out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left leg.

The team made the announcement in a news release before the Magic were set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Bamba also missed Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

WNBA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore has decided to skip the upcoming WNBA season, seeking more time to devote to her family and her faith.

Moore announced Tuesday on The Players’ Tribune website that she’ll sit out in 2019. She already had taken the fall and winter off from international competition. The five-time first-team All-WNBA honoree has helped the Lynx win four championships since her rookie year, 2011.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) — The patriarch of the family behind the Chicago Cubs has apologized after an online media outlet published emails in which he took part in racist comments and conspiracy theories.

Some of the emails Splinter News published Monday featured Joe Ricketts making Islamophobic comments, such as “Islam is a cult and not a religion.” Others included conspiracies about former President Barack Obama’s birthplace and education.

Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, apologized for the emails.

MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder Curtis Granderson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will report to big league spring training.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract that pays $1.75 million while in the major leagues and have the chance to earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

The 37-year-old is a three-time AL All-Star and 15-year major league veteran.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Giants have acquired right-hander Jake Barrett from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash.

San Francisco announced the move Tuesday. Barrett has 103 career big league appearances over parts of three seasons with the D-backs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Francisco Liriano is back with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 35-year-old left-hander agreed to a minor league contract with the team on Monday that includes an invitation to big league camp. If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract paying $1.8 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

He also could earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on a points system based on appearances, the length of appearances, starts and games finished.

NHL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has passed Sergei Fedorov as the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history.

The Washington Capitals captain picked up his 1,180th point on T.J. Oshie’s goal that opened the scoring Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. Ovechkin broke the record in his 1,055th game, 193 games fewer than Fedorov played.

Ovechkin long ago passed Fedorov for the most goals among Russian-born players. He has 644 goals and 536 assists in his NHL career.

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews, one of the NHL’s great young talents, signed a five-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at an annual average of $11.6 million.

The 21-year-old center was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent July 1.

Matthews, a former No. 1 overall draft pick and a rookie of the year, is in his third season with Toronto.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie has lost a bid to stop the school from unilaterally ending arbitration proceedings related to his firing if he files a racial discrimination complaint against UConn.

Federal Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport on Monday approved a motion by UConn to reject Ollie’s request, deciding it was filed prematurely. Dooley did not rule on the merits of the request.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament will return to Washington in 2022, and be back in Brooklyn in 2023 and ’24, extending a relationship with Barclays Center that started in 2013.

The A-10 announced the future sites Tuesday. The conference tournament returns to Barclays Center this season from March 13-17, the first of a three-year agreement with the arena. It will be the fifth time the A-10 tournament will be held at the home of the NBA’s Nets and NHL’s Islanders.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Deondre Francois‘ uncle said the former Florida State starting quarterback has entered his name in the NCAA transfer database and hopes to play again after “a couple of bad decisions.”

Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Francois, who was dismissed by the Seminoles on Sunday by coach Willie Taggart after a social media post included audio of an alleged argument between the quarterback and his girlfriend.

Pat Julmiste, Francois’ uncle, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the audio is old, that his nephew is no longer dating the woman and that no incident occurred last weekend.

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a five-year contract extension following a season in which the Bulls won a school-record 10 games and made their third bowl appearance.

Leipold completed his fourth season in Buffalo, and the extension runs through 2023. With a 23-27 record at Buffalo, he already ranks fourth on the school coaching list for victories.

SOCCER

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has returned to training, a day before Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Messi was sidelined from Monday’s training session because of a right leg injury sustained in a Spanish league match on Saturday.

He re-joined his teammates on the practice field on Tuesday and showed no signs he was bothered by the injury.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has signed defender Florentin Pogba, whose younger brother Paul starred for France in the 2018 World Cup and plays for Manchester United.

The reigning MLS Cup champions announced the signing Tuesday.

Florentin Pogba has made 25 Europa League appearances with French club Saint-Étienne and most recently played in Turkey’s Super Lig with Gençlerbirligi.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayan Jimenez, a former head of Guatemalan soccer’s governing body, was sentenced Tuesday to time served and ordered to forfeit $350,000 after pleading guilty for his role in the FIFA corruption scandal uncovered by U.S. prosecutors.

Judge Pamela K. Chen issued the sentence during a 70-minute hearing in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Jimenez faced up to 40 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy, and while Chen explained federal guidelines called for a sentence of 41 to 51 months, she concluded Jimenez’s cooperation and remorse mitigated the situation.

WINTER SPORTS

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lindsey Vonn crashed in the super-G at the world championships, straddling a gate mid-air and ending up in the safety nets.

Vonn, however, got up and skied down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.

Last week, the all-time leader in women’s World Cup wins announced that she will retire after racing the super-G and downhill at the worlds.

Vonn has been slowed by persistent pain in both of her knees.

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Dmitry Loginov of Russia picked up a gold medal for a second straight day, winning the parallel slalom at the world championships.

Loginov beat Roland Fischnaller of Italy in the big final Tuesday. Loginov captured the parallel giant slalom crown the day before. Stefan Baumeister of Germany picked up the bronze medal for a second straight race.

LAW

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Seven years after Jerry Sandusky was convicted of child molestation and sentenced to decades behind bars, an appeals court has ordered a resentencing hearing for the former Penn State assistant football coach whose crimes have cost the university a fortune and triggered changes to state law.

Sandusky, 75, was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years, but a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel said that included the improper application of mandatory minimums.

In a 119-page opinion, the appeals panel struck down argument after argument that lawyers for Sandusky had made in seeking a new trial.

MADRID (AP) — Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has received a one-year suspended sentence after reaching a guilty plea for tax fraud in Spain.

Mourinho will not have to serve time after admitting he defrauded Spain authorities in 2011 and 2012. Sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders can be suspended in Spain.

Mourinho appeared before a judge in a Madrid court on Tuesday to confirm the plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors.

Mourinho still has to pay nearly 2 million euros ($2.2 million) to tax authorities as part of the deal.