Tuesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Urban Meyer finished his coaching career at Ohio State with a 28-23 victory after the Buckeyes held off Washington’s thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old coach is walking away after going 83-9 at Ohio State with one national championship, three Big Ten titles and this Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes’ eighth overall in the Granddaddy of Them All.

Meyer cited his health last month in his decision to step down. A cyst in Meyer’s brain causes severe headaches that are even worse in a high-stress job.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There will be no self-proclaimed national championship for Central Florida this year.

LSU snapped UCF’s 25-game winning streak with a 40-32 victory at the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, with Joe Burrow dissecting the Knights‘ secondary for 394 yards passing and four touchdowns.

The seventh-ranked Knights entered as one of only three remaining unbeaten teams. The others are No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson, who meet for the national title next Monday.

UCF was never in serious consideration for a spot in the four-team playoff and was eighth in the final college football committee’s rankings. Its fans loudly claimed the system was unfair, but UCF’s defense was anything but title worthy against the Tigers.

BASKETBALL

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has had pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory injections for his sore lower back.

The team said Tuesday he was treated Friday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Coach Nick Nurse said Monday “things are progressing really well” and it “shouldn’t be too long” before Lowry returns. There is, however, no specific timetable.

The four-time All-Star has been dealing with back and hip ailments and has missed seven of the last eight games. He did not practice Monday and has been ruled out for Tuesday’s home game against Utah.

HOCKEY

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Texas.

The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day. But Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league hasn’t decided on their opponent.

Bettman also announced the Heritage Classic will return on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. The NHL also will play outdoors at Air Force Academy on Feb. 15, 2020, as part of the Stadium Series, but it hasn’t finalized the opponent for the Colorado Avalanche.

St. Louis will host the NHL All-Star festivities from Jan. 24-26, 2020.

COURTS

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A prosecutor says two LSU football players appear to have responded with justifiable force when they fatally shot an 18-year-old man who was allegedly trying to rob them at gunpoint.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore tells The Associated Press that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and that authorities are not prepared to say whether it was sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or freshman linebacker Jared Small who fired the shots that killed Kobe Johnson. Baton Rouge police have said the Dec. 22 shooting occurred off campus, where the players were trying to sell an electronic item. Johnson was not an LSU student.

The players traveled with LSU to the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, and were in uniform for Tuesday’s game against Central Florida.

OBITUARY

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Trent, a former Purdue University student and enthusiastic college football fan who inspired many with his battle against cancer, has died. He was 20.

His family confirmed to The Indianapolis Star that he died Tuesday.

Trent had wanted to be a sportswriter and was determined to attend Purdue despite suffering three bouts with a rare bone cancer.

He became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest despite the illness.

Last year, Purdue created a scholarship, the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, for an undergraduate who has encountered adversity while pursuing a college degree.