Tuesday’s Time Schedule

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden, 9:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Alabama State, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. Army, 8:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall vs. Wagner at Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, N.J., 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Memphis vs. S.C. State, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m.

No. 16 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, Noon

No. 17 Utah State vs. Montana State, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Xavier vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin at the Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

No. 24 Auburn vs. Georgia Southern, 9 p.m.

No. 25 VCU vs. St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Stanford vs. Eastern Washington, 10 p.m.

No. 4 Maryland vs. Wagner, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Little Rock, 8 p.m.

No. 8 South Carolina vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA vs. Weber State, 10 p.m.

No. 12 Florida State vs. Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Notre Dame at Fordham, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Arizona State vs. Air Force, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Syracuse vs. Ohio, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Minnesota vs. Missouri State, 4 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.