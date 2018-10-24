Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox came out swinging in the World Series opener, seizing every advantage in their quirky ballpark to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on a chilly, windy Tuesday night.

Benintendi delivered four hits, Martinez drove in two early runs and pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez golfed a three-run homer to seal it. The 108-win Red Sox got a solid effort from their bullpen after an expected duel between aces Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw never developed.

Xander Bogaerts grounded into a go-ahead forceout in the fifth and Rafael Devers followed with an RBI single for a 5-3 lead.

After Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh for his third RBI, Nunez homered over the Green Monster off Alex Wood in the bottom half.

Boston’s David Price faces Hyun-Jin Ryun in Game 2 on Wednesday night. This marks just the third World Series in which both starting pitchers in the first two games are lefties, after 1963 and 1973.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres manager Andy Green says Mark McGwire won’t return as San Diego’s bench coach next season in order to spend more time with his family.

McGwire, who hit 583 home runs during his big league career, spent three seasons on the Padres’ staff.

“He wants to watch his two boys play high school baseball,” Green said in a text to The Associated Press.

McGwire lives in Irvine in southern Orange County.

McGwire joined the Padres after spending three seasons as hitting coach of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Before that, McGwire was hitting coach of the St. Louis Cardinals for three seasons following a hiatus after his steroid-tainted playing career ended.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald has died at 83.

The Giants say he died Monday after battling heart and kidney complications.

Greenwald spent 16 seasons as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster. He called Giants games on radio from 1979-86 before leaving for a two-year stint with the New York Yankees. He then returned to the Giants and called their games until he stepped down in 1996.

Greenwald also called games for University of San Francisco basketball, Syracuse football, Triple-A baseball in Hawaii and the Golden State Warriors.

FOOTBALL

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team after being out for the past month for a mental health evaluation.

The Vikings say Griffen will resume team activities Wednesday. They didn’t say when he would return to game action.

Griffen, a three-time Pro Bowler, left the team in late September after a series of events that included a welfare check at a hospital. A police report described erratic behavior that included a threat of violence at a downtown Minneapolis hotel and a text message to his wife referencing suicide.

General manager Rick Spielman said Griffen’s return comes in consultation with his doctors.

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch “mumbling incoherently,” according to court records.

General manager John Elway said the team was “very, very disappointed in Chad and the situation he put himself into” and suggested the Broncos were pondering Kelly’s future with the club.

Kelly attended a Halloween costume party hosted by Von Miller on Monday night that has long been a tradition for Broncos players and their significant others.

The Broncos were trying to figure out what happened after Kelly left the party.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants have traded cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for two draft picks.

In exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, the teams announced the Giants will receive a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020.

Apple has 23 tackles and a forced fumble. He also recovered a fumble in the Giants’ 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta on Monday night.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

The move marks the second time in a week the Giants (1-6) have parted ways with a recent first-round draft pick. Last week, they waived tackle Ereck Flowers, their 2105 top pick. He was signed by Jacksonville.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and North Carolina’s Luke Maye headline The Associated Press 2018-19 preseason men’s All-America team.

They were joined by Duke freshman R.J. Barrett, Kansas big man Dedric Lawson, Nevada’s Caleb Martin and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ on the team announced on Tuesday.

Edwards, a 6-foot-1 guard, appeared on 63 of 65 ballots from a national panel after deciding to return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

The 6-8 Maye, like Edwards, was a third-team All-American a year ago after averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Barrett is the marquee player in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s latest stellar recruiting class.

Lawson is eligible for the Jayhawks after transferring from Memphis.

Martin, the first Nevada player to make the AP preseason team, tied with Happ for the fifth spot. It’s the first tie for the fifth spot on the AP All-America team since 2012-13.

SOCCER

GOSFORD, Australia (AP) — Usain Bolt has been excluded from team practice with the Central Coast Mariners after his management rejected a contract offer.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has been on an indefinite trial period with the A-League club since August in a bid to become a professional football player.

He scored two goals in a trial game but wasn’t included in the squad for the A-League season opener last weekend, when Central Coast had a 1-1 draw in Brisbane. Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said he wasn’t aware the club had made an offer to Bolt.

The Mariners are in talks with Bolt’s agent, Ricky Simms, but have said “without the financial contribution of an external third-party, it is unlikely that Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners will agree to terms.”

LAW

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah student and track athlete who was shot and killed on campus by a former boyfriend had filed a police complaint against him after she learned he was a sex offender and broke off the relationship, authorities said Tuesday.

Investigators had been working to build a case after receiving the report from 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey, a senior from Pullman, Washington, university police chief Dale Brophy said. He declined to disclose further details on the report.

The victim’s mother, Jill McCluskey, said her daughter had filed a harassment complaint after breaking up with 37-year-old Melvin Rowland.

Lauren McCluskey had dated Rowland for about a month then ended the relationship on Oct. 9 when she learned he had lied about his age, name and criminal history, Jill McCluskey said in a statement. It wasn’t clear how the two met.

HIGH SCHOOLS

DALLAS (AP) — Texas officials are requiring that the state’s largest schools report concussions suffered by high school athletes in a move seen as the nation’s biggest effort to track brain injuries among young athletes.

The University Interscholastic League, Texas’ governing body for public high school sports, on Monday ordered the schools to submit individual concussion reports. Texas has more high school athletes than any other state with about 825,000.

The requirement applies to schools in the most populous Class 6A UIL designation. Staff at those schools must answer more than a dozen questions on each player — such as when the concussion occurred, whether it came from contact with the ground or another player, and so on — that are relayed to researchers with the O’Donnell Brain Institute at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.