Monday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-owner of the New York Giants is embarrassed by the team’s second straight 1-5 start and he wants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make his highlights on the field instead of getting recognition from off-the-field comments.

Speaking before the fall meeting of the NFL owners, John Mara was clearly miffed by the disappointments of a season he had hoped would make fans forget the 3-13 campaign a year ago that led to the firings of coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

New general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur turned over more than half the roster, spent almost $80 million rebuilding the offense line, made Beckham the highest-paid receiver in the league with a $95 million deal and had high hopes heading into the season.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL doesn’t want players worrying about getting flagged or fined.

“You gotta play,” NFL football operations chief Troy Vincent said at the league’s fall meetings. “You hope that no player is thinking about a rule. We want them to play (with a) free mind where you’re just free and you play.”

Chiefs rookie linebacker Breeland Speaks said he didn’t take Tom Brady down because he was concerned about a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 43-40 loss at New England on Sunday night. Brady eluded Speaks and ran 4 yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead.

“We watched that video and watched that play and Tom did what we’ve seen Tom do a thousand times,” Vincent said.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ home run sculpture is outta here.

The team won county permission to move the kitschy, widely disliked Red Grooms sculpture out of Marlins Park to the plaza outside the ballpark. The vote was a victory for Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, who can now remove from the ballpark one reminder of unpopular previous owner Jeffrey Loria’s regime.

Workers will take apart the 73-foot-tall sculpture and reassemble it on the plaza. The artwork, which has been located beyond the center field fence, will be replaced by a tiered standing room-only area for spectators.

The colorful, mechanical sculpture moved when a Marlins player hit a homer and will continue to do so. It also will move at 3:05 p.m. — Miami’s area code is 305 — on game days.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury is done hearing testimony at a federal trial about secret payments in college basketball.

Prosecutors have accused a former Adidas executive and two other defendants of conspiring to funnel funds to the families of prized prospects to get them to commit to programs sponsored by the sneaker company. They’ve all pleaded not guilty.

Government evidence on Tuesday focused a flurry of texts and phone calls last year about prospect Brian Bowen Jr. before he committed to Louisville, an Adidas school.

In one text, then-Louisville coach Rick Pitino expressed interest in Bowen. But there was no clear sign the legendary coach knew about an alleged scheme to give the player’s father $100,000 in violation of NCAA rules.

Closing arguments were expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

SOCCER

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Josh Sargent scored early in the second half and three more Americans made their debuts under interim coach Dave Sarachan before a young United States team conceded an 86th-minute goal to Enrico Flores in a 1-1 exhibition tie against Peru.

Sargent, an 18-year-old who has yet to play a first-team professional match, made his second international start and fifth appearance. He scored off a training routine in the 49th minute when Kellyn Acosta took a free kick from flank and sent the ball along the ground toward the middle of the penalty area. Sargent made a curling run and from the right side of the penalty spot took a shot that deflected off a leg of Renato Tapia and past goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.

Sargent, among a record six teenagers to play for the U.S. in 2018, has six goals in 10 games this season for Werder Bremen II in the German fourth tier.

Right back Reggie Cannon, central defender Aaron Long and midfielder Jonathan Amon were given debuts as Sarachan made nine changes from Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Colombia. Left back Ben Sweat also was in the starting lineup after making his debut as a second-half substitute last week.

PARIS (AP) — Antoine Griezmann got the better of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer once again, scoring both goals as France rallied to beat Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Midfielder Toni Kroos gave Germany the lead from the penalty spot after 14 minutes and the visitors had chances to go further ahead before Griezmann equalized with a superb header in the 62nd.

Griezmann showed perfect timing to meet Atletico Madrid teammate Lucas Hernandez’s cross from the left with a glancing header which looped over Neuer’s outstretched hand.

With 10 minutes left, Griezmann coolly put France ahead with a penalty for his 26th international goal. He sent Neuer the wrong way, having also done so in the European Championship semifinals two years ago — when Griezmann also scored twice.

World Cup star Kylian Mbappe’s pass led to Griezmann’s penalty. He picked out midfielder Blaise Matuidi’s run and center half Mats Hummels was adjudged to have impeded Matuidi, although there was no video review available to the referee and contact appeared minimal.

The win moved World Cup winner France top of Group 1 in the top-tier League A, while Germany is last with only one point.

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United says defender Chris Odoi-Atsem has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is scheduled to have four months of chemotherapy.

The 23-year-old was drafted 12th overall by D.C. United in 2017 and has made a total of 10 appearances, with five starts, over the past two seasons for the MLS club.

Odoi-Atsem played college soccer at Maryland.

GYMNASTICS

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Longtime Nebraska women’s gymnastics coach Dan Kendig has announced his immediate retirement.

An athletic department spokesman said he couldn’t comment on the reason for Kendig’s sudden departure but said Tuesday it is not tied to any issue involving student-athlete welfare. Kendig didn’t return phone or text messages.

Kendig coached the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons and led them to 14 conference titles and 12 NCAA Super Six Finals. He said in a statement he “cherished every moment” of his time at Nebraska and his greatest memories will be working with talented and high-achieving women.

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos thanked Kendig for his contributions and wished him well.

Assistant coach Heather Brink will be interim head coach this season, which starts in January.