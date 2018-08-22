Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Essentially throwing in the towel on a disappointing season, the Washington Nationals traded second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite a roster that boasts such stars as Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper, Washington went into a three-game series at home against Philadelphia with a losing record of 62-63, 7½ games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

General manager Mike Rizzo and ownership gambled at the July trade deadline, standing pat and expressing faith in the roster as constituted. The Nationals trounced the New York Mets 25-4 that night, but are 9-10 since, including a 2-5 road trip through Chicago and St. Louis that featured a 4-3 loss at Wrigley Field on a two-out, walk-off grand slam.

“We felt that coming off that road trip and into this most recent homestand was a time that was a litmus test for us … and we felt that the timing was right to make the vital decisions that we had to make,” Rizzo said.

The deals came three weeks after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and the Nationals aren’t getting much in return.

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Jose Urena dropped his appeal of a six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch.

Urena began serving the suspension Tuesday. The Marlins, fearful the Braves might retaliate, had already decided Urena wouldn’t pitch against them during a four-game series later this week.

Urena is expected to return at Boston on Aug. 28.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has announced the creation of a centralized office for responding to sexual- and gender-based harassment, violence and other types of discrimination and harassment.

The goal of the office announced Tuesday by university President Michael Drake is helping students, faculty and staff who experience, witness or are aware of sexual misconduct.

The university says the office’s immediate focus is boosting resources for accepting and processing reports made under the federal Title IX anti-discrimination law.

The announcement comes as the university faces at least three Title IX-related scandals.

They include allegations of sexual misconduct against a former team doctor involving dozens of male student-athletes; allegations against a former diving coach accused of sexually abusing young divers; and domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M says it is reviewing allegations of possible NCAA violations by football coaches made by a former player who transferred to Arizona.

Santino Marchiol, a linebacker who signed with the Aggies in 2017 when Kevin Sumlin was coach, told USA Today that Aggies assistant Bradley Dale Peveto gave him cash on two occasions to entertain recruits on unofficial visits to campus. Schools are allowed to pay expenses for recruits on official visits and NCAA rules allow student hosts to be paid $40 per day to entertain recruits.

Marchiol also claimed new A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s staff possibly violated NCAA rules by running mandatory team activities at impermissible times.

In a statement, Texas A&M says it is reviewing the situation with the NCAA and the SEC Office.

PRO FOOTBALL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito bonded out of an Arizona jail after being arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home a day earlier, authorities said.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said Incognito had been booked on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

Incognito, 35, posted a $20,000 bond. He has an Aug. 27 pretrial conference in Scottsdale Municipal Court. It was unclear Tuesday if Incognito had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police said Incognito was at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.

HOCKEY

Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee resigned amid charges of harassment stemming from an incident at the NHL scouting combine in May.

The team announced Lee’s resignation and added a search is underway to find his replacement. The team said it would have no further comment.

Lee had been suspended by the Senators since June. He said in a statement he’s unable to fulfill his responsibilities with the team while his legal case is ongoing.

“I have to think about my obligations to the hockey team,” Lee said. “They need an assistant general manager who can focus completely on the coming season. Until this matter is behind me, however, I’m not in a position to do that.”

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver at the combine in Buffalo, New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and attorney Paul Cambria is seeking to have them dismissed.