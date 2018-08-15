Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland acknowledged that the football player who collapsed during practice and subsequently died did not receive proper medical care and the school must accept “legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes.”

Maryland also parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, who resigned in the wake of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Athletic director Damon Evans acknowledged “mistakes were made” by the training staff in the treatment of McNair, who was hospitalized on May 29 after a team workout and died June 13. Head trainer Wes Robinson and Steve Nordwall, an assistant athletic director for training, were placed on administrative leave by Maryland last week.

The attorney for the McNair family said a preliminary death certificate indicates the cause of death was heatstroke.

PRO FOOTBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy finalized eviction proceedings against his ex-girlfriend after reaching an agreement in Georgia.

In the meantime, McCoy took his familiar spot with the starting lineup at training camp, where Bills general manager Brandon Beane said no evidence has come to light to alter the player’s status with the team amid allegations he severely disciplined his son and beat his dog.

“Nothing’s changed, and we see LeSean here for the future,” Beane told The Associated Press in the first public comments made by a team official since McCoy’s ex-girlfriend raised the allegations in a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia, on Friday.

“You take all allegations seriously, but until the police say there’s something there, we’re not going to act on anything without them saying there’s legit evidence,” Beane said. “It’s an open investigation. Nothing has come forward that said any of these things are true. So until that would happen, I don’t think anything will ever change.”

Beane reiterated comments he made at the start of training camp last month by saying he foresees McCoy being in the Bills lineup to start the regular season.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. became the youngest player in major league history to homer in five straight games, hitting a leadoff shot on the first pitch and later adding a three-run drive to help the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 10-6.

The 20-year-old Acuna homered on Miami’s first pitch for the second straight night and became the first player to hit a leadoff homer in three consecutive games since Baltimore’s Brady Anderson went deep in four straight in 1996. On Monday, he became the fourth player in major league history to hit leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader.

Acuna connected in the first off Trevor Richards and homered to right-center, his 19th of the year, off Adam Conley (3-3) to give the Braves a 10-6 lead in the seventh.

Freddie Freeman hit his 20th homer to tie it in the sixth, and Dansby Swanson had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh as the NL East-leading Braves won for the 13th time in 17 games.

Acuna, who has homered in seven of his last eight games, and Charlie Culberson homered on Richards’ first two pitches. Jesse Biddle (4-1) won in relief.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig took a swing at Giants catcher Nick Hundley during a benches-clearing scrap in the seventh inning, then Alen Hanson hit an RBI single in the ninth to lift San Francisco over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1.

The fracas starter when Puig swatted his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch from Tony Watson, and Hundley said something to the mercurial slugger while still in his crouch. Puig turned around and walked toward Hundley, the catcher stood up, and they stood face to face and argued for a moment before Puig shoved Hundley twice.

That brought players out of the benches and bullpens. Puig and Hundley were momentarily separated, but Puig ducked around teammates, coaches and manager Dave Roberts before reaching back to hit Hundley. He smacked Hundley with an open hand across the front of his catcher’s mask.

The players were then separated again for good. After discussing with both managers, the umpires ejected both Puig and Hundley.

It was the fourth career ejection for Puig, who had also got into a skirmish with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ben Zobrist figured plate umpire Phil Cuzzi was going to give him the boot regardless, so the Chicago Cubs veteran didn’t hold back during his first career ejection.

Zobrist told Cuzzi he would prefer an “electronic strike zone” before being ejected in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 7-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. That came two innings after Cubs manager Joe Maddon was tossed for the second time in four games after Cuzzi called Zobrist out on strikes.

Zobrist was waiting on deck in the eighth when Javier Baez struck out to end the inning. Zobrist approached Cuzzi to say he didn’t appreciate being told to “be quiet” after getting called out in the sixth on a pitch he thought was a ball. He wanted assurances that the umpire would look over the play and “make an adjustment.”

“He didn’t want me to tell him that,” Zobrist said. “I just basically said, ‘Well, that’s why we want an electronic strike zone.’ And that’s what obviously got me tossed.”

SPORTS BETTING

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Sports betting is off and running in New Jersey, with three casinos and two racetracks taking in $40.6 million in wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

Those figures were part of a report that showed that Hard Rock debuted as Atlantic City’s No. 3 casino in terms of gambling revenue out of the nine casinos in town. Ocean Resort came in last in its first full month of operation.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting if they choose. Since betting began in New Jersey on June 14, more than $57 million in bets has been taken in, and additional companies continue to join a rapidly expanding market.

July’s numbers were mainly posted by the Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos, and the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks. Bally’s casino began taking sports bets on July 30.