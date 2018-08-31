Tribe to use Kyrie Irving donation for youth programs

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will use money donated by Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving for drug abuse prevention and youth programs.

The All-Star guard visited the Dakota reservation this month for a naming ceremony into the Lakota tribe. He was given the name Little Mountain. His late mother was enrolled in the tribe before being adopted as a youth.

Tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn says Irving donated $110,000 to the tribe, with the stipulation it support the reservation’s youth.

The tribe’s finance committee decided part of the money will be disbursed by leaders of the reservation’s eight districts, with the rest going to drug prevention and education programs.

Irving said during his visit he considers the tribe “family for life.” He also has supported the tribe’s battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.