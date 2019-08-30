Thursday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, and No. 1 Clemson overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for its 16th straight victory.

On an offense filled with stars, it was Etienne who shone brightest for the defending national champions. His 90-yard score tied for the longest rushing TD in Tigers history. Etienne added scoring runs of 14 yards and 48 yards as Clemson opened a 35-0 lead and was never pressed by the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) — The Reds’ Aristides Aquino has broken the National League rookie record for homers in a month with his 14th in August.

Aquino hit a two-run homer in the first inning Thursday night against the Marlins’ Robert Dugger. Aquino broke the rookie mark of 13 in a month set by the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in June 2017.

The major league rookie record is 18 by the Tigers’ Rudy York in August 1937. Sammy Sosa holds the record for homers in a month by any major leaguer with 20 in June 1998.

Aquino tied the Reds record for homers in a month held by Frank Robinson (1962) and Greg Vaughn (1999).

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Cave homered twice, C.J. Cron went deep and the surging Minnesota Twins set a major league record for home runs on the road in a 10-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Cave led off the third with drive off Dylan Cease (3-7) to give Minnesota 139 homers away from home, eclipsing the mark of 138 set by San Francisco in 2001. Cron, the next hitter, followed with a homer to center.

NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt will spend part of his NFL suspension rehabbing after surgery.

Hunt, who will serve an eight-game ban for two physical off-field altercations in 2018 while he played for Kansas City, had a sports hernia operation Thursday — hours before the Browns played Detroit in their exhibition finale.

Hunt had been expected to play in what would have been his last game until his ban ends in November. The Browns said the 24-year-old is expected to be fully recovered by the time he’s eligible to return to their roster for the Nov. 10 game against Buffalo.

On Wednesday, the league said Hunt is not allowed inside the team’s facility during his suspension, which goes into effect Saturday at 4 p.m. The Browns had asked for an exemption so Hunt could be around his teammates while serving his penalty.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are set to exercise late owner Pat Bowlen’s plan of succession after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by his brother.

Brittany Bowlen, 29, is planning to return to the team in a senior management position following her wedding in September, beginning a process she hopes will lead to her taking over as the franchise’s controlling owner.

Arapahoe County Court Judge John E. Scipione dismissed John Bowlen’s lawsuit Thursday. John Bowlen had sought to remove team President Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and Denver lawyer Mary Kelley as trustees of the Patrick D. Bowlen trust, claiming they weren’t acting in good faith or in his late brother’s best interests.

After John Bowlen’s lawsuit was filed in October, the trustees asked the NFL to arbitrate the matter rather than the courts, and Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed ex-49ers executive Carmen Policy as arbitrator.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.

The league says Thursday that Chandler’s suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.

The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy offseason. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has not decided what it plans to do about the appearance of Placido Domingo at a 2020 Games event and is looking into allegations the opera star had sexually harassed several women.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month on extensive allegations against Domingo, spanning decades. Women accused Domingo of using his power at the Los Angeles Opera, where he was longtime general director, as well as elsewhere, to pressure them into sexual relationships.

Domingo has denied the allegations, saying he believed the relationships had been consensual.

The committee said Friday in a statement: “Tokyo 2020 is seeking to clarify the situation.”

SPORTS TELEVISION

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have reacquired the YES Network, joining Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy an 80% stake in the channel from The Walt Disney Co.

The deal announced Thursday values YES at $3.47 billion, nearly $500 million less than when 21st Century Fox acquired a majority stake in 2014. Disney was required to sell off Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its $71 billion deal to acquire Fox’s entertainment assets, which triggered Yankee Global Enterprises’ right-of-first-refusal to buy back YES Network shares. That deal closed in March.

Sinclair said it would buy 21 of the regional sports networks in May, but the 80% stake in YES was sold separately. Yankee Global Enterprises already held a 20% stake in YES. The Associated Press reported the preliminary YES Network deal in March.

Yankees Global Enterprises will hold a 26% share in YES, with Sinclair owning 20%, Amazon getting 15% with the right to purchase more, and the rest split among the deal’s other investors — RedBird Capital, The Blackstone Group and Mubadala Capital.