Thursday Sports in Brief

GOLF

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The PGA Tour returned five weeks ago with some of its strongest fields. Now it gets its biggest star.

Tiger Woods announced Thursday on Twitter he will play next week at the Memorial, a tournament he has won a record five times.

“I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there,” Woods said.

It will end a five-month break from competition for Woods. He last played on Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational, where he shot 76-77 at chilly Riviera to finish alone in last place.

Woods said he felt stiffness in the cold weather. He chose not to go to Mexico City for a World Golf Championship, and then skipped three straight tournaments in Florida before golf was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His only competition was an exhibition match on May 24 at his home course in Florida, with Peyton Manning as his partner against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The tour resumed June 11 at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, and most weeks brought some level of speculation that Woods was going to play. He had contemplated coming to Muirfield Village for the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event that replaces the canceled John Deere Classic, but ultimately waited until the second week at Memorial.

NFL

NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association.

Several players criticized the league banning jersey exchanges.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wrote on Twitter: “This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”

Hosuton Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson called it “silly” and asked, “why are they letting us play at all?”

The league and the players’ union still haven’t agreed on testing and screening protocols.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets plugged a couple holes in their roster with a pair of well-traveled veteran scorers.

The Nets signed three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford and Michael Beasley as substitute players for the remainder of the season.

The Nets will resume play without Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Wilson Chandler also chose not to play, and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t returning from their injuries.

On the day the Nets practiced for the first time on the Walt Disney World Resort campus, they added a pair of players who can put up points.

The 40-year-old Crawford hasn’t played in the NBA this season after scoring 51 points while playing for Phoenix in the finale of the 2018-19 season. That made him the first player in NBA history with 50-point games for four different teams.

He has averaged 14.6 points in 1,326 games, most among active players, over 19 seasons.

Beasley was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft and has averaged 12.4 points in 609 games over 11 seasons. He hasn’t played in the NBA since appearing for the Lakers in February 2019.

Beasley won’t be eligible to play until the sixth of Brooklyn’s eight seeding games because he has serve a suspension for violating the drug policy.

NHL

The New Jersey Devils hired veteran coach Lindy Ruff to take over one of the NHL’s youngest teams and removed the interim tag from Tom Fitzgerald’s title as general manager.

The former New York Rangers assistant replaces interim coach Alain Nasreddine, who guided the team to a 19-16-8 record after John Hynes was fired on Dec. 3. Fitzgerald had served as interim general manager since Ray Shero was fired on Jan. 12.

“It was evident that Tom was the right person for this job,” co-owner David Blitzer said, citing Fitzgerald’s work at the February trade deadline and beyond. “We’re very excited to remove that interim tag.”

The Devils posted a 28-29-12 overall record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. Their season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in early March and they were not among the 24 teams chosen to compete for the Stanley Cup when NHL play resumes.

During the pause, the Devils interviewed Nasreddine and former head coaches Gerard Gallant, Peter Laviolette and John Stevens.

The head coaching job is the third in the NHL for the 60-year-old Ruff. He coached the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars, leading the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999. He was hired by the Rangers before the 2017-18 season. He has a 736-554-78-125 record.

SOCCER

Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer’s MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and would not be able to play matches,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “For every decision we make in our return to play, the well-being of our players, staff, officials and all participants is our top priority.”

Nashville SC was playing in its first season in MLS. The team dropped its first two matches of the season before the league shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nashville arrived in the Orlando area for the tournament on July 3. One player tested positive upon arrival, and eight others tested positive over the next few days.

Nashville was originally scheduled to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, but that game was postponed.