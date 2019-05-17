Thursday Sports in Brief

GOLF

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka had a record-setting start to his title defense in the PGA Championship.

Koepka delivered a 7-under 63 Thursday, making him the first player in 101 years of the PGA Championship to shoot that score twice. He broke the course record at Bethpage Black and became the first player to post 63 at a major in consecutive years.

It gave him only a one-shot lead when Danny Lee birdied his last two holes in the afternoon for a 64. Tommy Fleetwood is four shots off the lead after an opening 67.

NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals for Golden State in Portland as he continues to recover from a strained right calf.

Durant was re-evaluated Thursday before Game 2 of the best-of-seven series with the Trail Blazers and is not ready for on-court work — a necessary step before the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP can return to game action. He will be re-examined in another week.

The Warriors said Durant “has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago. At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work.”

HOCKEY

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tuukka Rask posted his seventh career playoff shutout, and the Boston Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes out of the Eastern Conference final, winning 4-0 on Thursday night to reach their third Stanley Cup Final in nine years.

Rask made 24 saves in his second straight series-clinching shutout. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter. Both Bergeron and Pastrnak scored on second-period power plays.

The Bruins won their seventh straight postseason game — their longest playoff winning streak in nearly half a century — to return to the Cup final after winning it in 2011 and losing to Chicago two years later.

On its longest postseason win streak since reeling off nine straight in 1972, Boston earned a break before taking on the West winner. San Jose leads its series with St. Louis 2-1 heading into Game 4 Friday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Schoenfeld has resigned as vice president and assistant general manager of the New York Rangers.

The former NHL defenseman and coach spent 17 seasons in the Rangers’ organization, serving in a variety of roles. He spent most of that time as general manager of the AHL’s Hartford franchise, which he also coached for two seasons.

Among the standout players Schoenfeld helped develop for the Rangers are Ryan McDonagh, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Callahan.

NFL

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The NFL did not specify Thursday which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used.

Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona’s game against the New York Giants.

BASEBALL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired journeyman catcher Erik Kratz in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

The 38-year-old Kratz hit .125 (4 for 32) in 15 games for San Francisco. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

The Giants acquired Kratz in a March 24 trade with Milwaukee for minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa. He helped the Brewers make it to the NL Championship Series last year, batting .292 with three RBIs in nine playoff games.

The Rays got Kratz and cash considerations from the Giants for a player to be named or cash considerations.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A woman in Puerto Rico is set for the first time to play in an otherwise all-male baseball tournament organized by a popular semi-pro league.

Diamilette Quiles is to take over at first base in the fifth inning for the Mountaineers of Utuado.

“I’m leaving it all in God’s hands,” she said.

The 33-year-old woman joined the team Thursday just days before the last games of the season in the Superior Double A League, which has 42 teams around the island.

The Mountaineers play a key game Sunday, and Quiles is expected to make her debut with jersey No. 53, manager Rafael Juarbe said.

WNBA

WNBA star Liz Cambage has been traded from Dallas to Las Vegas for Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and the Aces’ first two picks in 2020.

The deal was announced by the teams Thursday, ending four months of speculation over the future of the 6-foot-8 Australian.

Cambage finished second behind Breanna Stewart in WNBA MVP balloting last year. She said in January she no longer wanted to play in Dallas.

The 27-year-old center set a league record last season by scoring 53 points against New York. She averaged 23 points and 9.7 rebounds last year.

The move gives the Aces a formidable frontcourt by pairing Cambage with rookie of the year A’ja Wilson.

HORSE RACING

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez has appealed his 15-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

He says the stewards’ penalty for failing to control the horse in the Kentucky Derby is “unduly harsh and not supportable by facts and law.” The rider also seeks to stay his suspension pending appeal to fulfill riding commitments.

Maximum Security was first across the line at the Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4 before stewards disqualified the colt to 17th for impeding the paths of several horses. Stewards suspended Saez this week after ruling that he did not “make the proper effort to maintain a straight course” and caused the interference and disqualification. The suspension covers racing dates from May 23 to June 14.

Saez’s appeal filed Wednesday states that under Kentucky racing law, a foul is not determined as chargeable to the jockey.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — TCU running back Sewo Olonilua, who set a school bowl record with 194 yards rushing in a victory over California last season, has been arrested on drug possession charges.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that Olonilua is facing third-degree felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance weighing more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams. Olonilua was arrested Tuesday and released on $4,000 bond a day later.

The 21-year-old Olonilua, who graduated Saturday with a season of eligibility remaining, is expected to be a key part of the TCU backfield this year. The school said it was aware of Olonilua’s arrest and looking into it.

MMA

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii mixed martial arts fighter who pleaded no contest to a charge of assaulting his wife, UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich Berdon, has been sentenced to four years of probation.

A judge sentenced Arnold Berdon on Thursday after hearing from Ostovich Berdon, who said, “I do have the power to move forward, walking in forgiveness and I have.”

Deputy Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rawson had asked for five years in prison.

Ostovich Berdon filed for a temporary restraining order in November, alleging her husband punched her in the head, face and ribs.

OLYMPICS

MONTREAL (AP) — The culture of bullying and harassment collided with the Olympic universe after two strong-voiced women in the World Anti-Doping Agency received back-to-back rejections over the span of 48 hours.

Among conclusions from an investigation into one of those episodes was that WADA leaders need to undergo mandatory training “to help sensitize members as to how culture and gender differences and perceptions can affect communication.”

That recommendation came as part of a 58-page report into athletes’ chair Beckie Scott’s allegations of bullying. The report, delivered to the WADA foundation board Thursday, offered the latest illustration of how the largely white, largely male Olympic aristocracy can come off as tone-deaf and not fully aware of the needs of athletes and others in the movement.

OBITUARY

SEATTLE (AP) — A College Football Hall of Fame member and the first two-time MVP of the Rose Bowl has died. Bob Schloredt was 79.

The University of Washington issued a statement announcing the death on Thursday night on behalf of Schloredt’s family.

Schloredt led Washington to consecutive Rose Bowl victories following the 1959 and 1960 seasons. Schloredt shared MVP honors with George Fleming in first Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin. A year later, the Huskies beat No. 1 Minnesota 17-7 and Schloredt had one touchdown rushing and one passing to earn MVP honors again.

Schloredt was a first-team AP all-American in 1959 as a two-way player. He led Washington with six interceptions that season.