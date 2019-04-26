Thursday Sports in Brief

NFL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was the first pick in the NFL draft, going to Arizona and immediately creating a quarterback quandary.

A year after the Cardinals traded up to the 10th spot to grab Josh Rosen, they went with Oklahoma’s dynamic Heisman Trophy winner Thursday. The team apparently believes Murray is a better fit running the offense of new coach Kliff Kingsbury, who worked in the Big 12 that Murray dominated last season.

Murray is the second straight Sooners quarterback taken atop the draft, following another Heisman recipient, Baker Mayfield, who went to Cleveland last year. Mayfield had a superb rookie season, and the Cardinals can only hope Murray has a similar impact in the desert.

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has gone from playing the Madden video game with his dad to being on the cover.

Electronic Arts announced Thursday that the Kansas City quarterback and reigning NFL MVP will grace the cover of “Madden NFL 20” when it is released Aug. 2. The announcement was made before the first round of the NFL draft.

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have effectively suspended Tyreek Hill from all team-related activities while they investigate an audio recording that aired on a local TV station in which the star wide receiver’s fiance accused him of abusing their 3-year-old son.

The recording surfaced one day after prosecutors said they believed abuse had occurred in Hill’s home last month but that they could not press charges because it was unclear who committed the crime.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says Hill would no longer be allowed to work out with the team. The Chiefs are in the midst of voluntary offseason workouts.

OBITUARY

BOSTON (AP) — John Havlicek, the Boston Celtics great whose steal of Hal Green’s inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference final against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died. He was 79.

The Celtics said the Hall of Famer died Thursday.

Nicknamed “Hondo” for his resemblance to John Wayne, Havlicek was drafted in the first round in 1962 out of Ohio State by a Celtics team stocked with stars Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Tom Sanders, Tom Heinsohn and Frank Ramsey.

Havlicek went on to win eight NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP award with Boston, setting Celtics career records for points and games. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clint Frazier became the Yankees’ 15th player to go on the injured list, sidelined because of a sprained left ankle, and New York acquired Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians for $25,000 to gain outfield depth.

Frazier, a 24-year-old outfielder, is hitting .324 with six homers and 17 RBIs.

Frazier was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. He was hurt Monday night sliding into second base on a pickoff attempt when he became entangled with shortstop Andrelton Simmons in the 12th inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier remained in the game and scored and finished New York’s 14-inning win.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Jacob Rhame has been suspended for two games for sailing two fastballs over the head of Rhys Hoskins during a tense series with the Phillies.

The commissioner’s office also fined Rhame on Thursday for what it said were intentional near-beanings.

The suspension is scheduled to begin Friday, when the Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers, unless Rhame appeals.

NBA

The Sacramento Kings and the NBA began a joint investigation Thursday into allegations that coach Luke Walton sexually assaulted a woman.

The Kings and the league said they will be looking into the accusations from a lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant.

Walton’s attorney, Mark Baute, has called the allegations “baseless” and says the coach will prove that in court.

The 31-year-old Tennant contends Walton attacked her when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, which was from 2014 to 2016.

HOCKEY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The owner of the Vegas Golden Knights said Thursday a senior NHL executive phoned him to apologize for a penalty called during Game 7 of his team’s loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Owner Bill Foley said the call came the morning after Vegas lost 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night to end the first-round series. Foley said at a news conference the call came from an executive who is “about as senior as you can get,” but he did not want to identify him.

The play in question was a major penalty on Cody Eakin of the Golden Knights that Foley described as “infuriating.”

GOLF

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods hopes winning the Masters to end 11 years without a major will lead to more majors in his pursuit of the record held by Jack Nicklaus.

But in an interview with GOLFTV, Woods says catching Nicklaus won’t be easy.

Woods says he needs everything to fall into place to win a major, and it’s only happened for him 15 times in 23 years. But he says he’s excited to at least have the opportunity after so many health issues. And he promises that he’ll be prepared for each chance.

Next up is the PGA Championship, which starts in three weeks. Woods says he has been trying to let his victory at Augusta National sink in, and that he hasn’t even started preparing for the next major.

WNBA

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi has undergone back surgery to alleviate symptoms from a disk protrusion and will miss the start of the season.

The team said in a statement Thursday that Taurasi had the procedure on Wednesday. Taurasi had been experiencing pain and muscle weakness during offseason workouts, leading to the surgery.

She is expected to return in 10 to 12 weeks. Phoenix opens the season May 25 against Seattle.

GYMNASTICS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has hired Olympic gold medalist and former world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber as head coach of its women’s gymnastics team.

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced the hiring Wednesday. Wieber, who just finished her third season as a volunteer assistant coach at UCLA, won gold in the 2012 Olympics as part of the “Fierce Five” team. She will replace Mark Cook, who announced his retirement earlier this month after 17 years coaching the Razorbacks.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — A Belgian tennis player has been suspended for one month for betting on matches.

Benjamin D’Hoe, a 22-year-old player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 782 in 2017, admitted to placing more than 900 mostly low-value bets on professional tennis matches from Jan. 31-Feb. 26, 2017.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says D’Hoe was given a six-month ban, with five months suspended provided he commits no further offense. He received a fine of $3,000, of which $2,500 was suspended.

COURTS

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State President Graham Spanier asked a federal magistrate judge Thursday to overturn his child endangerment conviction with less than a week left before he is scheduled to start serving a two-month sentence.

Spanier’s lawyers argued his conviction under a 2007 law for mishandling a complaint about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in 2001 violated the U.S. Constitution. They also assert that the statute of limitations was not properly applied.

The state attorney general’s office wants U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to do what state courts have done and uphold Spanier’s misdemeanor conviction for a single count of child endangerment.

Mehalchick did not indicate when she will rule.