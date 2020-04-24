Thursday Sports in Brief

NFL

For all the uniqueness of this NFL draft, including the angst over a potential communications fiasco, things looked and sounded pretty normal Thursday night.

Quarterbacks were in demand. Ohio State (the top three picks played there) and the Southeastern Conference (a record 15 picks) dominated. The Patriots traded out of the first round.

The first round wasn’t all that remarkable for the picks. Beginning with Joe Burrow of national champion LSU, three quarterbacks went in the top six.

The second overall selection, Ohio State All-America edge rusher Chase Young, also was predictable. Washington fielded several offers for that spot.

The Detroit Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State with the third pick, and the New York Giants picked offensive lineman Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went fifth to Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

NCAA

The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division I athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own as early as next year.

Recommended rule changes that would clear the way for athletes to earn money from their names, images and likeness are being reviewed by college sports administrators this week before being sent to the NCAA Board of Governors, which meets Monday and Tuesday.

If adopted, the rules would allow athletes to make sponsorship and endorsement deals with all kinds of companies and third parties, from car dealerships to concert promoters to pizza shops, according to a person who has reviewed the recommendations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the details were still being discussed and debated.

The recommendations are expected to form the foundation for legislation the NCAA hopes to pass next January so it can take effect in 2021. Changes could still be made before January.

—By College Sports Writer Ralph D. Russo.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Niele Ivey was introduced as the new coach of the Notre Dame women’s basketball team on Thursday, succeeding her mentor, Muffet McGraw, who retired a day earlier.

The 42-year-old, who got emotional at times during the news conference while sitting with her son, Jaden, has been preparing for this job for much of her adult life. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship as the point guard in 2001 and was an assistant coach on the Notre Dame team that won the title in 2018. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame.

“I am thrilled Niele will be the next leader of the Notre Dame basketball program,” said McGraw, who spent 33 years as the head coach of the Irish before retiring Wednesday.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said the succession plan was first discussed about two years ago and that no one else was considered for the job.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in their race shops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resuming the season in coming weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8 on Thursday and said he would gradually open the state in three phases. He said he is still considering NASCAR’s request to run the Coca-Cola 600 as scheduled on May 24 without spectators.

The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions.

For any racing to be done, the North Carolina-based teams need access to their shops to prep the cars.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota speedways reversed course Thursday and said they would hold their weekend races without spectators, after Gov. Kristi Noem warned fans against attending the sold-out events because of the coronavirus.

New Raceway Park said on Facebook that it came under “pressure” from the governor’s office, county and health officials, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park Jefferson International said it made its decision after discussions with state and local officials.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Bob Gaudet is retiring as Dartmouth’s men’s hockey coach after 23 years, effective June 30.

A 1981 Dartmouth graduate and goaltender on the last Big Green team to play in the NCAA Tournament, Gaudet is the all-time leader in both coaching wins (331) and games coached (752) at his alma mater. He became Dartmouth coach in 1997 after a nine-year run at Brown, replacing Roger Demment.

Gaudet, 61, announced his retirement Wednesday in a news release.

Gaudet leaves the game with a coaching record of 424-482-112. He passed Eddie Jeremiah to become Dartmouth’s winningest coach with a 3-2 victory over Cornell on Nov. 30, 2018.

SOCCER

UEFA is keener on leagues adopting new formats to determine final league places for European qualification if suspended domestic competitions cannot be completed due to government restrictions or financial concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With UEFA announcing a desire for qualification for the Champions League and Europa League being settled on “sporting merit,” the statement on Thursday opens the door to leagues temporarily implementing playoff systems.

UEFA referenced the use only of a “different format.” Averaging out points based on games already played is another potential option to determine final placings in an unprecedented situation.

UEFA cautioned that teams could be denied places in Europe if leagues are prematurely halted and “there is a public perception of unfairness.”

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Women’s European Championship in 2021 was postponed by one year on Thursday, moving out of a direct clash with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

UEFA’s executive committee agreed that the 16-nation tournament in England will now be played from July 6-31 in 2022.

The switch was inevitable after the IOC decided last month on a one-year postponement for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. Women’s soccer games begin before the Tokyo opening ceremony on July 23 next year.

SPORTS BROADCASTING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.

The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.

“I won’t be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team’s Twitter account. “I never liked it.”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

SPORTS GAMBLING

BOSTON (AP) — Sports daily fantasy and betting website DraftKings will debut as a publicly traded company Friday against a backdrop of a near-complete shutdown of athletic competition across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DraftKings’ move to Wall Street was sealed Thursday after shareholders of a blank-check company, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., approved a merger. Blank check companies typically are publicly traded but have no operations of their own and aim to acquire or merge with others.

The two are also combining with sports gambling platform supplier SBTech. The new company will have an initial market value of $3.3 billion.