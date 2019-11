Thursday’s Time Schedule

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

No. 3 Michigan State at No. 12 Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

No. 15 Florida vs. Towson, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Saint Mary’s vs. Long Beach State, 10 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona vs. San Jose State, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Stanford vs. Northern Colorado, 10 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon State vs. No. 18 DePaul, 10 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. Central Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA vs. Long Beach State, 2 p.m.

No. 14 N.C. State vs. Lamar, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Michigan State, 8 p.m.

No. 22 Texas vs. UTSA, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Arkansas vs. Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.