Thursday’s Time Schedule

All times EST

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Top 25)

Men

No. 1 Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Michigan State vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Memphis at No. 23 Wichita State, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 6 Baylor at Hartford, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville at Miami, 8 p.m.

No. 9 N.C. State at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. LSU, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Mississippi State at Missouri, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m.