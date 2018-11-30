Thursday’s Sports in Brief

NFL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott scored the only Dallas touchdown and the Cowboys stifled Drew Brees and the Saints, ending New Orleans’ 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory Thursday night.

The Cowboys (7-5) won their fourth consecutive game and assured they will at least remain tied for the NFC East lead.

The Saints (10-2) were shut out in the first half had a season low in points while missing on a chance to perfectly match Dallas from two years ago, when then-rookie sensations Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott won 11 straight after dropping the opener.

Brees had his fewest yards passing in a half since joining the Saints in 2006 with 39, and couldn’t get a potential winning drive going in the final minutes.

Instead, Jourdan Lewis’ interception — just the third of the season for Brees — gave the Cowboys a chance to run out the clock from the New Orleans 1 after an interference penalty in the end zone.

NBA

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers finalized their trade with Utah and sent Kyle Korver to the Jazz.

The teams agreed to the deal on Wednesday and completed the transaction Thursday following a conference call with NBA officials. Cleveland shipped Korver to the Jazz for guard Alec Burks and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Korver played in 124 games for the Cavs and was a valuable member of two Eastern Conference championship teams. One of the league’s most accurate outside shooters, Korver had asked the rebuilding Cavs to send him to a contender.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman praised Korver for his contributions on and off the court, calling him “a great person and teammate. He sets an example in everything he does. His work ethic, character and dependability are all at a very special level.”

Korver joined the Cavs in 2017, coming over in a mid-season trade from Atlanta. He played for the Jazz from 2007-10.

GYMNASTICS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kathryn Carson is the new board chair at USA Gymnastics.

The organization announced Carson’s election on Thursday. Carson replaces Karen Golz, who stepped down after taking over as chair of a newly appointed board in June.

Carson joined the USA Gymnastics board of directors in June. She has a background in sports, previously serving as the chief legal counsel for the United States Golf Association and working as a board member for USA Field Hockey.

Carson’s ascension comes at a pivotal time for USA Gymnastics. The United States Olympic Committee is in the process of decertifying the organization’s role as the national governing body for the sport. USA Gymnastics is also facing numerous legal battles amid the fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is in prison for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

Carson said in a statement that “while we still have some challenges ahead, I very much believe things will get better.”

The organization is in the process of searching for its fourth president and CEO in the last two years following the abrupt resignation of former U.S. Representative Mary Bono in October after spending just four days on the job.

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for $100,000 or a player to be named.

La Stella has spent the past four seasons with the Cubs. He batted .266 in 2018 while appearing in a career-high 123 games this year. He led the major leagues in pinch hits (24) and batting average (.312) while his 11 RBIs tied for the big league high. He has .264 average in five seasons.

Atlanta drafted La Stella in the eighth round in 2011, he debuted with the Braves three years later, then was acquired by the Cubs that offseason.

The Angels released outfielder Jabari Bush to make room for La Stella on the 40-man roster.

NHL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Paquette broke a tie with 5:41 left and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended the Buffalo Sabres’ franchise-record-tying winning streak at 10 games with a 5-4 victory Thursday night.

Paquette beat Carter Hutton, who had won his previous eight starts, from then top of the left circle.

Dan Girardi, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos also scored, and Luis Domingue made saves.

Sam Reinhart had two goals for Buffalo, and Zemgus Girgensons and Tage Thompson also scored.

After the Sabres took a 4-3 lead on Thompson’s goal at 2:29 of the third, Stamkos tied it 1:49 later on a power play.

Buffalo pulled even at 3 when Jack Eichel’s pass from the left wing boards into slot went off Reinhart’s skate at 5:39 of the second.

Eichel had two assists, giving him 25 this season.