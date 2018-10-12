Thursday’s Sports in Brief

MMA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are being suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a brawl that erupted inside and outside the octagon after their lightweight title fight last weekend in Las Vegas, an official said.

Letters were sent Wednesday informing both mixed martial arts fighters that they will be suspended for at least 10 days effective Oct. 15, commission executive Bob Bennett said Thursday.

A commission investigation is pending and the panel can extend the temporary suspension when it meets Oct. 24, Bennett said. Nurmagomedov and McGregor could also appeal Bennett’s executive action at that time.

SWIMMING

Ryan Lochte is undergoing counseling for alcohol use, but the 12-time Olympic medalist is not in a treatment facility and is training in his bid to make the 2020 Tokyo Games, the swimmer’s lawyer said Thursday.

The decision to pursue counseling has nothing to do with incidents in California and Florida last week, attorney Jeff Ostrow told The Associated Press. Asked if Lochte plans to give up alcohol, he said, “Ryan will make that decision.”

Ostrow said the 34-year-old swimmer wants his family and fans to be proud of him, and he doesn’t want to repeat the “poor decisions” that have plagued him in recent years.

A week ago, in Newport Beach, California, Lochte reportedly tried to kick down his hotel room door hours after attending an event for his swimsuit sponsor TYR. No police report was filed.

Later that same night, back in his home state of Florida, Lochte was cited for careless driving after rear-ending another car.

SOCCER

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for a Nevada woman accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape challenged the international soccer star’s legal team on Thursday to prove that documents cited in European media reports about their 2009 encounter in Las Vegas are false.

Anything that proves that documents were altered, fabricated or inaccurate also “should be immediately turned over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” attorneys Leslie Stovall and Larissa Drohobyczer said in a statement emailed to media in the U.S. and abroad.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Peter S. Christiansen, declined to respond.

On Wednesday, Christiansen issued a statement denying wrongdoing by Ronaldo, branding documents that led to media reports about the rape claim “complete fabrications” and asserting that the encounter in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse bedroom was consensual.

OBITUARY

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeanne Ashworth, the first American woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal, has died. She was 80.

The website of the Heald Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, New York, says she died at home Oct. 4 of pancreatic cancer.

Ashworth competed in three Olympics and captured 14 North American championships.

She won the 500-meter bronze at Squaw Valley, California in 1960, finishing two-tenths of a second behind winner Helga Haase. She also skated at the 1964 Games in Innsbruck, Austria, and at Grenoble, France, in 1968.