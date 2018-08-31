Thursday’s Sports In Brief

US OPEN

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios was losing big at the U.S. Open, and barely even trying. The crowd began booing.

In an unusual sight for Grand Slam tennis, chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani clambered down out of his seat during a break between games, stood with hands on knees, and spoke with the 30th-seeded Kyrgios. It all seemed like an impromptu intervention for the mercurial Kyrgios and it raised questions about whether Lahyani overstepped his duties.

Kyrgios went from trailing by a set and a break at the time to wresting control of the match — setting up a third-round showdown against Roger Federer — by coming back to beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0.

It was, to be sure, the most conversation-worthy topic on Day 4 at Flushing Meadows, where the most notable result was No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki’s 6-4, 6-2 loss to Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at night.

Past U.S. Open champions Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic won at night, as did 2006 titlist Maria Sharapova, who took the last three games to beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-2, 7-5.

NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Colin Kaepernick and his legal team are driving inside NFL territory, forcing the league and its 32 teams to brace for a defensive stand.

An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.

Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted a picture of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank. The NFL declined a request for comment.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots has all the incentives to become the NFL’s highest paid tight end.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the Patriots have added $4.3 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s contract for the next two seasons. The deal includes $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives for catches, playing time and touchdowns.

Gronkowski has the potential to make $12.3 million this season and $13.3 next year when his base salary jumps to $9 million.

If he hits all the incentives, Gronkowski would be the NFL’s highest paid tight end. He is fourth among tight ends in base salary, trailing Green Bay’s Jimmy Graham ($10 million), Kansas City’s Travis Kelce ($9.36 million) and Washington’s Jordan Reed ($9.35 million).

NBA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Sacramento Kings said federal authorities are investigating a former top executive after team officials uncovered suspicious financial transactions.

The Kings said the FBI and federal prosecutors took formal action Monday to recover money former chief revenue officer Jeffrey David is suspected of embezzling. David holds the same position with the Miami Heat after leaving the Kings in June.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Sacramento declined to comment and the team provided no other details. No charges have been filed.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — David West, a key big man and snazzy passer who had a knack for providing a timely lift off the bench during the Golden State Warriors’ past two championship seasons, has retired.

West’s Twitter announcement — one day after his 38th birthday — wasn’t a surprise as he made it clear he would take some time after the team’s latest title run to contemplate calling it a career.

West, the 18th overall draft pick by the Hornets in 2003 out of Xavier, left the Spurs following the 2015-16 season for a chance to chase a championship with the Warriors, and wound up winning his first career title and then a second one this past June.

A two-time All-Star, West averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists playing 1,034 games over a 15-year career with New Orleans, Indiana, San Antonio and the Warriors.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The playoff-contending New York Yankees are close to completing a trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press the Yankees would send infielder Abiatal Avelino and another minor leaguer to San Francisco for McCutchen. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t finalized.

The New York Post first reported the swap.

Trades must be done by Friday in order for players to be eligible for the postseason.

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton joined the 300-home run club, connecting for a two-run drive in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers.

Stanton ended a 10-game homerless drought and became the 147th player to reach the mark, 11 of them active. He did it in 1,119 games, making him the fifth-fastest to hit the milestone behind Ralph Kiner, Ryan Howard, Juan Gonzalez and Alex Rodriguez.

At 28, Stanton was the ninth-youngest player to hit 300. He hit his 33rd homer for New York. He led the majors with 59 last year and was the NL MVP before Miami traded him to the Yankees.

GOLF

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marina Alex matched the course record with a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead over Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee in the Cambia Portland Classic.

With Stacy Lewis unable to defend her title as she prepares for the birth of her first child, Alex is using her friend’s caddie, Travis Wilson, at Columbia Edgewater.

Winless on the tour, the 28-year-old former Vanderbilt player birdied the last four holes and five of the last six in a back-nine 30.

Henderson, the 2015 and 2016 winner, birdied five of the last six holes for a 64. The 20-year-old Canadian star is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women’s Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.

Lee closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. The Australian birdied her first five holes and six of the first seven.