Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

LAWSUIT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by a now-dead team doctor, accusing the school of ”institutional indifference” about students’ safety and rights.

The case filed Thursday is the third federal lawsuit brought by men alleging sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998.

All three lawsuits seek unspecified monetary damages. But unlike the first two, the newest case doesn’t propose to represent all Ohio State students mistreated by Strauss.

Attorneys bringing that lawsuit say their clients seeking accountability want individual responses from the university.

Ohio State says over 100 people have alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, including men from 14 sports.

An independent investigation is underway. Ohio State says it’s committed to learning the truth.

SWIMMING

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) – Missy Franklin missed out at the U.S. national championships, failing to qualify for the two biggest meets leading up to the 2020 Olympics.

Franklin didn’t make the final in either of her events and as a result will miss next month’s Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo and the 2019 world championships.

She led through the first three laps in the C final of the 200-meter freestyle on Thursday night before fading to third and touching in 1 minute, 59.15 seconds.

The four-time gold medalist at the 2012 London Games didn’t enter her signature backstroke events, having undergone two shoulder surgeries at the start of last year.

Katie Ledecky averted a potential crisis in the morning preliminaries, swimming in a practice suit after her racing suit split.

The five-time Olympic champion wasn’t the only one having a wardrobe malfunction.

Ledecky said several swimmers’ suits were sticking to them and tearing, in part because of the near 90-degree heat in the morning and steamy conditions from showers running constantly in the locker room.

She led all the way to win the 200 free, earning a second individual event to swim in Japan next month.

Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 54.60 seconds, second-fastest in the world this year behind her top time of 1:54.56 she swam in June. Looking on was Lakers great Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a fastball and is expected to miss three weeks, overshadowing New York’s 7-2 victory Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees said Judge had a chip fracture and that no surgery has been recommended.

The team estimated it would be about three weeks before Judge could swing the bat in a game.

Normally an All-Star outfielder, Judge was the designated hitter. He winced when he was stung by a pitch from Jakob Junis in the first inning, got an infield hit the next time up and then was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.

HOCKEY

MONTREAL (AP) – For sale: hockey great Mario Lemieux’s 50-room Quebec summer home.

The price of the 6-year-old chateau-style Mont-Tremblant residence: $21,999,066, the last few dollars an ode to Lemieux’s famous No. 66.

Realtor Michel Naud said the asking price was strategic as the Pittsburgh Penguins owner knew putting the property on the market would garner heavy interest. ”He agreed to put the $66 at the end of his asking price,” Naud said.

The 17,000 square-foot castle known as the Chateau Fleur de Lys has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms and ”offers a majestic panoramic view” of Tremblant Lake in the Laurentian Mountains about 80 miles northwest of Montreal.

Lemieux bought the land in 2007 and spent five years building the chateau inspired by the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City. There’s also a two-bedroom guest house, large deck and 17 fireplaces among the numerous luxurious features.

”It really is a property that reflects who Mario was as a player,” Naud said. ”It’s very grand and very elegant.”

Lemieux played parts of 17 seasons for the Penguins between 1984 and 2006, racking up 1,723 points and consecutive Stanley Cups as a player in 1991 and 1992. The Penguins won Stanley Cups with Lemieux as owner in 2009, 2016 and 2017.