Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson was the No. 1 pick of the New Orleans Pelicans — a surprise to nobody who watched basketball this past season.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder compiled a college career worth of highlights into just one season, becoming the third freshman to be voted player of the year by The Associated Press. He averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

Williamson will step into an open position in New Orleans, which recently agreed to trade All-Star Anthony Davis, the last freshman to win the AP award, to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Memphis Grizzlies also quickly addressed a positional need by taking Murray State’s Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick. The Grizzlies agreed to trade Mike Conley, their longtime point guard, to Utah a day earlier.

RJ Barrett then made it two Duke freshmen within the top-three picks when the New York Knicks took the guard who actually edged out Williamson to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring.

De’Andre Hunter of national champion Virginia was taken fourth but won’t be teaming up with Williamson. The Pelicans acquired the rights to the pick in the Davis deal but agreed to trade it shortly before the draft to Atlanta. The original trade can’t be official until July 6, so Hunter was outfitted with a Lakers hit and the draft board behind the stage listed the pick as belonging to the Lakers.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was released from a Detroit-area hospital nearly a month after suffering a stroke and will recover at an in-patient rehabilitation center.

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said Gilbert was discharged Wednesday from Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. The 57-year-old Gilbert was taken to the hospital by a family friend while experiencing stroke-like symptoms on May 26.

He suffered the stroke while under medical care and was taken into surgery for a catheter-based procedure.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman opened his news conference following the NBA draft by saying the organization was lifted by news of Gilbert’s release. Altman said he was able to FaceTime with Gilbert earlier in the day.

HOCKEY

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The NHL is expanding its video review process to allow an unlimited number of coaching challenges to address concerns raised after several notable missed calls during the playoffs.

The new freedoms, however, come at a price.

The league’s general managers approved lifting limits on the number of times a coach can challenge a play during the game for goalie interference, offside and added the element of possible missed calls that would have resulted in a stoppage in play before a goal was scored.

On the downside, the first challenge that proves unsuccessful will result in a minor penalty. A second unsuccessful challenge in the same game would result in a double minor.

The league also will allow officials review major penalties to determine whether the call was accurate. Upon review, the referee would then have the option to reduce a major penalty to a minor.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Defenseman Alex Edler signed a two-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks at an average salary of $6 million. The 33-year-old Swede could have become a free agent July 1.

In 13 seasons with the Canucks, Edler has the most points among defensemen in franchise history. Edler had 10 goals and 24 assists in 56 games last season but struggled with injuries.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran goalie Ryan Miller has re-signed for another season with the Anaheim Ducks.

Miller is the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history with 378 career victories. The former Vancouver and Buffalo netminder has won 20 games over the past two seasons in Anaheim as John Gibson’s backup.

Miller turns 39 years old next month, and he was cagey about his future after Anaheim missed the playoffs this year.

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL competition committee has decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference.

That means the rule stands as approved by NFL owners in March.

Owners decided in May to let the competition committee consult with coaches and decide whether to refine the rule further. During the rule’s one-year trial this season, coaches still can challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews.

But that replay official will need “clear and obvious visual evidence” to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision. The committee also decided against exempting Hail Mary passes, so those plays will be reviewed following the on-field officiating guidelines.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Drew Campbell’s single off Cole Gordon drove in Danny Oriente for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Louisville eliminated Mississippi State with a 4-3 victory in the College World Series.

The Cardinals (51-17) made up a three-run deficit to advance past a third game for the first time in their five CWS appearances. They’ll play No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt in the Bracket 2 final on Friday.

Mississippi State (52-15) had been 47-0 when leading after eight innings, but closer Cole Gordon struggled after having allowed no runs over his last seven appearances.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Starved for fans despite success on the field, the Tampa Bay Rays have been given the go-ahead by Major League Baseball to look into playing a split season in Montreal.

No timetable for the possible plan was announced. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and finish up in Montreal, the former home of the Expos.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement at the end of the owners’ meetings, saying the executive council had granted the Rays “broad permission to explore what’s available.”

Manfred said it’s too soon to detail the particulars — as in, where the team would play postseason games, or in what stadiums. He did not address whether this would be a step toward a full move.

SOCCER

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — The United States faced its toughest test of the Women’s World Cup and the defending champions were again dominant, beating Sweden 2-0 to serve up revenge against the fierce rivals that stunned the Americans in the last Olympics.

Lindsey Horan scored within the first three minutes, the fastest goal of this tournament. The United States went up 2-0 on an own goal off Jonna Andersson in the 50th minute that gave the Americans a tournament-record 18 goals in the group stage. The U.S. did not concede a goal for the first time in group play.

Already assured a spot in the round of 16 before the game, the United States finished atop its group and will head to Reims to face Spain on Monday. Sweden will play Canada in Paris.