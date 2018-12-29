Thompson scores 19 points and Ball St. routs Delaware St.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Josh Thompson scored 19 points to lead eight Ball State players in double figures and the Cardinals defeated Delaware State 116-57 on Saturday.

Tahjai Teague had 16 points, K.J. Walton had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Tayler Persons had 16 points and seven assists for the Cardinals (9-4). Nine players played at least 16 minutes for the Cardinals, with the eight in double figures. Zach Gunn had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

Guard Kevin Larkin had game highs with 26 points and 11 rebounds for Delaware State (3-10). Pinky Wiley added 12 points and four assists for the Hornets.

Ball State led by 60 points, 107-47, with 6:34 remaining in the game. The Cardinals had a 49-5 advantage in bench points, 25-9 in assists and 40-11 in fast-break points.