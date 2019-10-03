The Latest: World record holder Mayer out of decathlon

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

World record holder and defending champion Kevin Mayer is out of the decathlon.

The French decathlete pulled up with an apparent thigh injury during the pole vault, tears visible on his face.

U.S. national champion Devon Williams is also out of contention for the medals after failing to clear his starting height in the pole vault.

Mayer was leading after the previous event, the discus, from Canadians Damian Warner and Pierce LePage.