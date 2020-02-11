The Latest: Wire fox terrier advances to Westminster final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

A wire fox terrier named Vinny has been named the top terrier in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show and advanced to the final round.

“It’s an absolute thrill,” handler Robert Carusi said.

Vinny is the latest in a long line of wire fox terriers to enjoy success at the nation’s premier dog show.

The breed has notched more Westminster best in show wins than any other. A wire fox terrier named King won just last year.

Now Vinny will compete for best in show with Daniel the golden retriever, Wilma the boxer, Bono the Havanese, Siba the poodle, Bourbon the whippet and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog.