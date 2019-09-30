The Latest: Warholm wins 400 hurdles, host Qatar gets medal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships Monday (all times local):

Norway’s Karsten Warholm has defended his title in the 400-meter hurdles but fell short of world record pace, as Qatar celebrated its first medal for the home team.

Warholm went out fast and briefly looked capable of challenging Kevin Young’s 1992 world record of 46.78 seconds, but faded on the last bend and won in 47.42. Warholm celebrated his victory lap in a horned Viking-style helmet.

Rai Benjamin of the United States took silver in 47.66, while Abderrahman Samba delighted the Qataris in the sparse crowd with bronze in 48.03.