The Latest: Vonn’s last race shortened due to weather

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the Alpine skiing world championships (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn has no regrets about retiring after “pushing through the pain one last time” to win bronze in the final race of her career.

Vonn says “every athlete has their own obstacles and I faced mine head on today and I conquered them.”

The American skier says winning bronze was “the best I could have done today” because “there’s not another gear.”

Vonn will undergo knee surgery for the seventh time when she returns to the United States.

She says “it’s not an easy thing to feel your bones hitting together and continue to push through it.”