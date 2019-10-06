The Latest: US wins men’s 4×400, last event of track worlds
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships Sunday (all times local):
9:40 p.m.
The United States has won the men’s 4×400 relay, the final event of the track and field world championships.
A strong second leg from Michael Cherry put the U.S. into a clear lead, before Rai Benjamin held off Jamaica on the final lap for the win in 2 minutes 56.69 seconds.
The bronze went to Belgium.
Britain failed to finish after falling at a changeover.
The United States finished the championships top of the medal table with 14 gold medals, 11 silver and four bronze for a total 29. Kenya was second on gold medals with five, while Jamaica had the second-best total with 12.
The U.S. will host the next championships in Eugene, Oregon, in 2021.