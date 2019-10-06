DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships Sunday (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

The United States has won the men’s 4×400 relay, the final event of the track and field world championships.

A strong second leg from Michael Cherry put the U.S. into a clear lead, before Rai Benjamin held off Jamaica on the final lap for the win in 2 minutes 56.69 seconds.

The bronze went to Belgium.

Britain failed to finish after falling at a changeover.

The United States finished the championships top of the medal table with 14 gold medals, 11 silver and four bronze for a total 29. Kenya was second on gold medals with five, while Jamaica had the second-best total with 12.

The U.S. will host the next championships in Eugene, Oregon, in 2021.