The Latest: US rowers suspend on-water workouts together

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

10 p.m.

American rowers training in the Bay Area for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics have suspended on-water workouts together and each athlete has been given an erg training machine to take home to continue their workouts solo.

The U.S. men’s eight boat, which qualified last August for the 2020 Tokyo Games, had been training on the Oakland Estuary and nearby Briones Regional Park and will be proceeding this way for the near future.

“We will be off the water now in compliance with CDC recommendations,” U.S. men’s national team coach Mike Teti said. “We gave each athlete an erg to take home and do workouts on their own. We will continue this until further notice. We want to make sure the guys stay healthy and indoors as to not catch or transmit the virus.”