The Latest: US favorites cruise in women’s 400 hurdles

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships on Wednesday (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The U.S. women made it look easy in semifinals for the 400-meter hurdles. Now bring on the battle for gold.

Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin were comfortably fastest as they won their semifinals in 53.81 and 53.91 seconds respectively, despite visibly easing off on the final stretch. Muhammad broke the world record when she defeated McLaughlin at the U.S. championships in July.

No other athletes went below 54 seconds, with Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton closest in 54.17.

Also qualified for Friday’s final are two-time world champion Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic and U.S. hurdler Ashley Spencer, the third fastest woman this year. Neither came close to Muhammad and McLaughlin’s pace, though.