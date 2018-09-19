The Latest: Koreas agree on joint searches for war remains

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The Latest on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (all times local):

11 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says “we’re making tremendous progress” with North Korea, after an inter-Korean summit offered some apparent concessions from the North on its weapons program.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that “we had very good news” out of the summit, where leader Kim Jong Un promised to dismantle a rocket launch site and also agreed to dismantle its main nuclear site if the U.S. takes unspecified corresponding measures.

Trump didn’t indicate in his brief remarks whether the U.S. would be willing to take further steps to encourage North Korean action on denuclearization. However, he claimed credit for quelling the tensions that had escalated sharply during the first year of his presidency before his own summit with Kim in June.

North Korea has conducted no nuclear and missile tests since late last year.