The Latest: Athletes stand up for LeBron after Trump insult

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s comments on former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump insulted the intelligence of NBA star LeBron James via Twitter but didn’t repeat his criticism of the Ohio native before a home-state crowd.

Trump traveled to a high school north of Columbus for a political rally Saturday night. The visit came on the heels of controversy over Trump’s late Friday tweet.

The president tweeted after an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was “the dumbest man on television” but that he “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Trump’s rally lasted for more than an hour, and while he attacked Democrats and other familiar targets, he never mentioned the home-state hero.