The Latest: Trial begins for ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr

A jury in Southern California has heard opening statements from the prosecution and defense in the trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. He faces charges of raping two women last year and an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003.

Prosecutor Dan Owens said evidence includes GPS locations showing the defendant’s presence where victims say they encountered him and DNA tests showing traces of his semen on blood-stained pants from one victim.

Winslow Jr. was an NFL No. 1 draft pick and is the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow. The elder Winslow was in the San Diego County courthouse.

Defense attorney Brian Watkins says his client had consensual sex with the women who are alleging rape.