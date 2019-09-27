The Latest: Track championships start in sweltering Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the world track and field championships (all times local):

4.36 p.m.

The track and field world championships have started in the Qatari capital Doha.

Long jumper Henry Smith of Australia was the first athlete to compete in men’s qualification at the Khalifa International Stadium. Soon after, Taymir Burnet of the Netherlands won the first preliminary heat of the men’s 100 meters.

The open-air stadium, which will be used for the 2022 World Cup, is air-conditioned. Temperatures outside hovered around 99 degrees (37 Celsius).

Later Friday, there is qualifying for events including the women’s 800, before the women’s marathon is held in at midnight on the streets of Doha.

The championships run through Oct. 6.