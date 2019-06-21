The Latest: Teen ump addresses fist fight at baseball game

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on an adult brawl at a youth baseball game in suburban Denver (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

A 13-year-old umpire says his warning against both sides for using foul language prompted a fist fight between adults at a youth baseball game in suburban Denver.

Josh Cordova tells KUSA-TV that after the warning, the coaches “were getting into my face,” and the melee started soon after.

Video released by police shows men exchanging punches on the field during Saturday’s game in Lakewood. Five people have been cited so far for disorderly conduct.

Josh says that “maybe by issuing a warning everyone would just chill, take a step back and realize how stupid they were acting. … but (I) guess not.”

The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association announced Wednesday it has zero tolerance for such behavior and canceled the remaining games for both teams of 7-year-olds.