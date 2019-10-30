The Latest: Teams can practice during teachers strike

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers’ strike (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools says 19 high school football teams that qualified for state playoffs can practice this week, but they will not be allowed to compete on Saturday if the teachers strike hasn’t been settled by then.

The decision Wednesday comes just in time for the schools that are required by Illinois State High School Association rules to practice for three days before they play a game.

In a news release, the association said teams can only practice if they find coaches who have the proper certification.

The school district hasn’t responded to a request for comment and it is unclear how many of the schools have found people to coach the teams during practice.