The Latest: T-Wolves’ Towns donating $100K to Mayo Clinic

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has announced he’ll donate $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic for testing for the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects the money from Towns will help increase capacity for COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.

The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own test for the virus to supplement other existing avenues.