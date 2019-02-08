The Latest: No hitches this time for Vonn at worlds

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Aksel Lund Svindal says the International Ski Federation missed a trick by not allowing Lindsey Vonn to compete against men during her career.

The Norwegian skier says a “girl taking on the guys … would be great marketing for the sport” because “it would have a reach that goes beyond any snow-covered mountains.”

Svindal adds, “I think some bad decisions by FIS there to not let her.”

Vonn petitioned to the FIS for years asking for an opportunity to race against men.

Svindal and Vonn, two of the biggest names in skiing, are retiring after the world championships in Are, Sweden. Their last races are in downhill this weekend.

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will be in the central Swedish resort to watch Svindal on Saturday.