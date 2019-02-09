The Latest: Start of men’s downhill delayed due to fog
ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the Alpine skiing world championships (all times local):
2:35 p.m
Kjetil Jansrud narrowly beat Norwegian teammate Aksel Lund Svindal in the final race of Svindal’s career.
Amid a crowd of thousands of flag-waving Norwegian fans, Jansrud finished 0.02 seconds ahead of Svindal in the men’s downhill.
Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria came third, 0.33 behind.
Svindal, the two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, announced last month that he would retire after this race.
Jansrud was racing with a broken left hand following a fall in training in Kitzbuehel, Austria, 2 1/2 weeks ago.
Already an Olympic champion in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, this is Jansrud’s first world title.
Results were not official yet as lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.