The Latest: Start of men’s downhill delayed due to fog

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the Alpine skiing world championships (all times local):

2:35 p.m

Kjetil Jansrud narrowly beat Norwegian teammate Aksel Lund Svindal in the final race of Svindal’s career.

Amid a crowd of thousands of flag-waving Norwegian fans, Jansrud finished 0.02 seconds ahead of Svindal in the men’s downhill.

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria came third, 0.33 behind.

Svindal, the two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, announced last month that he would retire after this race.

Jansrud was racing with a broken left hand following a fall in training in Kitzbuehel, Austria, 2 1/2 weeks ago.

Already an Olympic champion in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, this is Jansrud’s first world title.

Results were not official yet as lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.