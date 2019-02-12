The Latest: Shiffrin ‘flattered’ by Vonn, Miller remarks

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the Alpine skiing world championships (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

P.K. Subban of the NHL’s Nashville Predators has done his best to welcome home Lindsey Vonn and into retirement.

Subban tweeted out video Tuesday of Vonn returning to Nashville, Tennessee, saying she was back in the mix and officially retired.

Vonn walked in after an 18-hour flight greeted by a balloon bouquet reading “Officially ReTiRed” and a cake made to look like a goat complete with a medal around its neck and both skis and pink ski poles on the side.

Another goat, stuffed, awaited on a bed for the 2010 downhill Olympic champion and the four-time overall World Cup title winner who won bronze in the downhill Sunday at the world championships in the final race of her career.