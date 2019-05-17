The Latest: Students called doctor’s behavior ‘open secret’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an investigation into a former Ohio State team doctor (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Findings from an investigation into sexual abuse allegations involving a late Ohio State University team doctor say many students thought his behavior was an “open secret” within the athletic department.

The findings released Friday say at least 177 male students were sexually abused during nearly two decades by the team doctor who died in 2005.

The report by from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss says many athletes believed their coaches and trainers knew about his behavior.

Investigators say more than 50 athletic department employees who were at the university during Strauss’ tenure confirmed the students’ accounts.

Lawyers representing some of the former students who are suing Ohio State say they hope the report will force the university to take responsibility for its failure to protect them.