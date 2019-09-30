The Latest: State lawmakers call athlete pay law ‘historic’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a law allowing college athletes to make money from endorsements (all times local):

9 a.m

The sponsors of a new California law allowing college athletes to financially benefit from endorsements are calling the signing of their bill by Gov. Gavin Newsom a historic moment.

Democratic State Sen. Nancy Skinner says for decades college sports has generated billions of dollars for all involved except the people most responsible for creating the wealth.

Early Monday, Newsom tweeted a video of the signing recorded during a special episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

Democratic State Sen. Steven Bradford is also a bill sponsor and says the issue is a civil rights issue involving fairness and equity.

Bradford says universities and the NCAA make millions off student athletes’ talent and labor while athletes struggle to get by.