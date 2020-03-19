The Latest: Start of Swedish soccer delayed by virus

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The Swedish soccer association says the start of the top professional leagues in the country have been postponed with the aim of playing again in late May or early June.

The decision comes a day after a request from clubs in Sweden’s top two men’s leagues to delay the start of the season until the beginning of June because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The season was due to start on the weekend of April 3-4.

The federation says a detailed program of games will be presented after UEFA clarifies dates for rearranged European club tournaments.