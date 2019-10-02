The Latest: Spain wants hurdles final re-run for obstruction

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):

1:45 a.m.

Spain is asking for the men’s 110-meter hurdles final to be re-run or _ failing that _ for its athlete to get an extra bronze medal.

Spanish hurdler Orlando Ortega was in contention for a medal when Jamaica’s Omar McLeod veered into his lane. The two collided and McLeod, the Olympic champion, fell and was disqualified. Ortega finished fifth.

The IAAF says Spain argues that Ortega’s “progress was clearly impeded, making it impossible for him to maintain the medal position.”

Spain is asking for either a re-run, for Ortega to be allowed to race alone against the clock, or for him to be awarded the bronze “as a fair sporting gesture.” The team argues he was third at the time of the incident.