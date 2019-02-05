The Latest: Women’s super-G shortened at worlds

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

Hours after winning the super-G, Mikaela Shiffrin has announced that she will not enter Friday’s Alpine combined race.

Shiffrin said on Twitter: “It has been a tough decision for me, but my team and I have finally decided that competing in AC will be too much to manage in this World Championships. This season has already been beyond my wildest dreams and it still isn’t over…”

By skipping the combined — and Sunday’s downhill, which she was never planning on competing in — Shiffrin will shift her focus to next week’s giant slalom and slalom, her specialties.

Shiffrin would have been a strong favorite to win the combined, but racing it would have required participating in at least one training run Wednesday or Thursday.

Shiffrin is attempting to conserve her energy after blaming physical and mental fatigue for her fourth-place finish in the slalom at last year’s Olympics.